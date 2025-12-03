Key Takeaways The episode features three entrepreneurs delivering pitches to a panel of top investors, who offer real-world lessons on what makes or breaks a deal.

Viewers gain actionable insights and pitching strategies while watching candid moments of tension, learning and perseverance unfold in real time.

The latest episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is ready to take viewers on a wild ride — and you won’t want to miss a second! In this adrenaline-packed installment, three entrepreneurs brave the nerve-wracking elevator journey, pitching their big ideas to a boardroom of industry titans. The stakes are sky-high, and the drama is just as fierce — every second counts, and not everyone will walk away with an offer.

What makes this episode a must-watch? It’s not just the suspense; the investors pull no punches, dispensing advice that could transform anyone’s pitching game. If you’ve ever wondered what grabs an investor’s attention — or sends your deal down the drain — this episode delivers real-time lessons you can use.

As Kim Perell warns, “It’s called Elevator Pitch, and your pitch was not perfect. You’ve got to keep pushing forward regardless of what anyone else says.”

Laura Chau reminds contestants to scale sustainably. “It’s not about vanity metrics, it’s about discipline and your fundamentals.”

Jonathan Hung is brutally honest, telling one founder, “I need you to come back and show me real growth.”

Expect candid feedback that will have aspiring entrepreneurs scribbling notes for their own pitch. Watch the tension build as investors dissect each pitch — sometimes celebrating hustle, other times pointing out what’s missing.

Tune in to see how founders fare and pick up tips for your own business.

Season 13, Episode 6 Board of Investors

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Jonathan Hung, managing partner, Entrepreneur Ventures

Laura Chau, general partner, Canaan Partners

Season 13, Episode 6 Entrepreneurs

Mike Rantissi, founder and CEO of Mimosa Royal, a ready-to-drink mimosa in a can made with light white California wine

Malcolm Lee, founder of Gabb Global, which uses the power of VR to improve accessibility and effectiveness of immersive language learning experiences for ESL students

Jack Licata, founder of Bag Ups, American-made trash bags supporting veterans and people with disabilities

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

