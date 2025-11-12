Key Takeaways Investors want to see that you are gritty and can persevere in difficult times.

Don’t forget to include your ask in your pitch — investors have to know your needs to make a decision.

If you falter mid-pitch, catch your breath and push forward. There are no redos in the elevator!

Get ready for the adrenaline rush of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch! The stakes have never been higher as three powerhouse investors — Kim Perell, Laura Chau and Jonathan Hung — search for the next big idea. From viral sensations with over 30 million TikTok views to bold new tech platforms, every entrepreneur who steps into the elevator on this episode knows they have just 60 seconds to pitch their idea and change their lives.

Things get real, fast: One passionate founder reveals, “I invented this out of my hospital bed after a double mastectomy — it’s my soul’s purpose to spread joy to women.” Find out if her grit and determination create a bidding war.

But it’s not just about drama — Chau cuts to the chase with one contestant: “Success equals money, which equals sales. So what are the sales for the business so far?” Meanwhile, Hung reminds pitchers, “You gotta have the ask ready no matter what. I need to understand what you want from me.”

The intensity peaks as one entrepreneur falters mid-pitch — leaving investors and viewers on the edge of their seats. “If you can’t complete the pitch, how can we let you in the boardroom?” Chau challenges.

You don’t want to miss real-time reactions, creative deal offers and all the dramatic twists the boardroom can throw. Whether you’re looking for fresh inspiration or actionable insights to up your own pitch game, this episode is a must-watch thrill ride. Catch it now and see if you have what it takes to grab an investor’s attention in 60 seconds flat!

Season 13, Episode 4 Board of Investors

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Jonathan Hung, managing partner, Entrepreneur Ventures

Laura Chau, general partner, Canaan Partners

Season 13, Episode 4 Entrepreneurs

Bette Bentley, founder of Skimpies, the first of its kind Undie Alternative that gets rid of lines and helps stave off UTIs

Scott Connell, founder of Pest Free, a same-day pest removal business

Andrew Swisher, founder of Covent, which helps GTM teams drive more leads, meetings and pipeline from events — and helps event organizers secure sponsors faster

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business.