Key Takeaways On ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,’ entrepreneurs have just 60 seconds to pitch their business.

Success in the elevator means cash and mentoring that will change the course of contestants’ businesses and lives.

Learn the dos and don’ts of winning an investor’s attention and trust.

Every week on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants have just one minute to win a life-changing investment for their business.

In order for a pitch to succeed, it needs to pack in a lot of information in 60 seconds: the problem the business solves, its valuation and traction, who the founders are, and what the ask is.

What shouldn’t be included in a pitch? An insult to the investors you’re pitching, as one contestant team quickly learns.

On this episode, contestants get a crash course in pitching dos and don’ts. Here are three big lessons learned:

Investors want to support entrepreneurs, but ultimately, they want to make money. Deals need to be enticing for both sides of the equation.

Deals need to be enticing for both sides of the equation. Know your numbers. Investors want to know your margins, number of SKUs, revenue, and projections. There’s no time for “ums” in the boardroom!

Investors want to know your margins, number of SKUs, revenue, and projections. There’s no time for “ums” in the boardroom! Be aware of investors’ history — are you pitching someone who is invested in one of your competitors?

Watch now to find out if anyone is able to ace their elevator exam and walk out with a business-boosting deal. You never know who will rise to the top or sink to the bottom on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 13, Episode 3 Board of Investors

Season 13, Episode 3 Entrepreneurs

Erika and Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt, founders of Gismo Power, a portable solar charging station.

Orleatha Smith, founder of Sip Herbal, soothing beverages high in probiotics, antioxidants, and beta-carotenes.

Psyche Terry, founder of Urban Hydration, supplements offering hydrating formulas for hair and skin, all crafted with natural extracts.

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.