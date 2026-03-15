Save on Office Supplies With This $65 Costco Membership Plus a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card

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Whether you’re stocking a break room, replenishing office supplies, or sourcing products in bulk, where you shop can significantly impact your monthly budget. That’s why entrepreneurs have long leaned on Costco to stretch their budgets further.

Right now, you can sign up for a Costco Gold Star Membership and enroll in auto renewal to receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card*. The membership itself is $65 a year, and the Digital Costco Shop Card* adds meaningful value on top of that.

Why Costco makes sense for business owners

Costco has long been a destination for entrepreneurs who understand that buying in bulk is a legitimate cost-reduction strategy. From printer paper and cleaning supplies to snacks for the office and tech accessories, Costco carries a wide range of brand-name products at a strong value.

With access to more than 500 warehouses across the U.S. and Costco.com, your Gold Star Membership also covers perks like Costco Travel, the pharmacy, optical, and hearing aid centers. These resources may translate to real savings for you and your team. Each membership also includes one free Household Card for an individual living at your address who is age 18 or older.

What you need to know before signing up

This Costco promotion is valid for new members only, or those whose memberships have been expired for at least 18 months. After purchase, you’ll receive an instant redemption code via email, and your $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* will arrive within two weeks of successfully signing up and enrolling in auto renewal. You must redeem your membership online before visiting a warehouse location.

For entrepreneurs who are watching every line item on the balance sheet, a Costco Gold Star Membership may help stretch your budget further across everyday business and household expenses.

Sign up for this Costco Gold Star Membership 1-Year Membership and receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. Valid only for new members and those whose memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have been expired for at least 18 months. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for upgrade or renewal of an existing membership. Promotion may not be combined with any other promotion. Costco employees are not eligible for new member promotions. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at the U.S. or Canada Food Court. Neither Costco Wholesale Corporation nor its affiliates are responsible for use of the card without your permission. Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Affiliate Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.