Key Takeaways The board of investors pushes founders to deliver bold, one-minute pitches.​

This episode’s pitches range from fashion to pet products to snacks.

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back and delivering major fireworks as three powerhouse investors — Kim Perell, Jon Bier and Dhani Jones — turn up the heat in the boardroom. From unexpected twists to bold brands and real-time mentor moments, this week’s show is a rocket ride through big dreams, high stakes and business lessons you can’t afford to miss.

Watch in real-time as entrepreneurs battle the clock and each other while pitching life-changing ideas — from cheeky fashion to next-level pet hydration. With only 60 seconds to impress, every word, number and bit of energy counts. Investors push founders to the limits, tossing out tough questions and candid feedback.

In this episode, you’ll catch Perell grilling founders on the importance of clarity and hard data: “Your pitch means everything. If you can’t get your pitch out in the elevator, do you deserve to get up to the top floor?”

Bier shares what grabs an investor’s attention: “The way I invest is more along brands that are solving bigger cultural problems,” and cautions that emotional purchases need more than just a cool factor to win him over.

Jones drives home the value of persistence, saying, “Every opportunity to get a chance to stand in front of investors is an opportunity to tell your story, and I think you’ve done it well.”

Don’t miss the drama, unexpected moments and wisdom you can use to level up your own investor pitch.

Season 13, Episode 5 Board of Investors

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Jon Bier, founder, Jack Taylor PR

Season 13, Episode 5 Entrepreneurs

Dylan Trussell, founder of trendy underwear brand Culprit

Grace Mittl, founder of Absurd Snacks, which are free of the top nine allergens

Dylan Jones, founder of Lyx, which offers delicious, nutrient-rich hydration mixes for dogs

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business.

