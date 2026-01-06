/ Business News

Americans Are Ditching Pizza for Mexican Food — Here’s Why

Major chains are closing locations as the once-dominant pies fall to sixth place in restaurant sales.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 06, 2026

The pizza party is over. The greasy takeout staple that ruled American dinner tables for decades is getting beaten by burritos and tacos, and the industry is trying to figure out what went wrong.

Pizzerias used to be the second-most common restaurant type in America during the 1990s. Now they’re outnumbered by Mexican restaurants and coffee shops, with sales growth trailing far behind the rest of fast food. “Pizza is disrupted right now,” Papa John’s CFO Ravi Thanawala said. “That’s what the consumer tells us.”

Pieology filed for bankruptcy in December. Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, and Papa Murphy’s are all exploring potential sales. The problem? Twenty dollars for a family-size pie feels expensive compared to $5 fast-food deals and frozen options. Food delivery apps have made every cuisine far easier to order, making it harder for pizza to dominate like it once did.

Read more

The pizza party is over. The greasy takeout staple that ruled American dinner tables for decades is getting beaten by burritos and tacos, and the industry is trying to figure out what went wrong.

Pizzerias used to be the second-most common restaurant type in America during the 1990s. Now they’re outnumbered by Mexican restaurants and coffee shops, with sales growth trailing far behind the rest of fast food. “Pizza is disrupted right now,” Papa John’s CFO Ravi Thanawala said. “That’s what the consumer tells us.”

Pieology filed for bankruptcy in December. Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, and Papa Murphy’s are all exploring potential sales. The problem? Twenty dollars for a family-size pie feels expensive compared to $5 fast-food deals and frozen options. Food delivery apps have made every cuisine far easier to order, making it harder for pizza to dominate like it once did.

Read more

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content