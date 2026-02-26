Last week’s Supreme Court decision has triggered an unprecedented corporate cash grab. The court struck down many of Trump’s global tariffs that collected $130 billion over 10 months. Now more than 1,800 companies have filed lawsuits asking for refunds. Lawyers are predicting “asbestos level” litigation ahead.

But not everyone can afford to fight for their money back. While major corporations like Costco, Barnes & Noble, and FedEx have resources to hire specialized trade lawyers, smaller businesses are left hoping the government voluntarily issues refunds.

The Trump administration has sent mixed signals about refunds. While government lawyers previously assured courts that companies could be “made whole through a refund, including interest,” President Trump said they’ll “end up being in court for the next five years.”

