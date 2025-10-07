Key Takeaways Lily Wilford became a Papa Murphy’s franchisee at just 17, financing the deal with years of savings and a family friend’s loan.

In her first year of ownership, she delivered 22.8% year-over-year growth and was named Papa Murphy’s Rookie of the Year.

Her leadership style — shaped by Taekwondo, homeschooling and a senior thesis on leadership — emphasizes culture, community and raising others up.

Most 17-year-olds spend their summer before senior year stressing about college applications, part-time jobs or learning how to drive. Lily Wilford bought a Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise.

In August 2024, just days before her senior year began, Wilford became the majority owner of the Sioux City, Iowa, location where she’d been working since age 14 — using savings plus a loan from a family friend to finance the deal. Now 18, she’s already remodeled the store, launched new marketing efforts, built a customer-first culture and delivered double-digit growth that earned her Papa Murphy’s (#370 on the 2025 Franchise 500) “Rookie of the Year” award for its top new franchisee.

Here, she talks about what it was like to buy a franchise as a teenager, the leadership lessons she’s carried from Taekwondo and homeschooling and why she believes the best opportunities come when you’re willing to leap.

At 17, most people are just learning how to drive. Why did you believe you were ready to own a franchise at such a young age?

I started working at Papa Murphy’s when I was 14, so I had three years of experience before taking over. By junior year of high school, I was touring colleges, but nothing felt right. I love science, but I couldn’t find anything that excited me enough to justify the big investment. At the end of junior year, the previous owner came to my parents about selling. They had shown interest before, but weren’t in a position to take it on themselves. Since I hadn’t committed to a path yet, they asked me if I’d be interested. The more I thought about it, the more excited I got — this was something I loved and could learn and grow in. We had to jump through a lot of hoops since I was only 17 and couldn’t legally sign on my own, but by August 2024, we officially transferred ownership.

How did you put the deal together financially, and what did it feel like to become the majority owner at 17?

I’ve been earning and saving money since I was about five years old — mowing lawns, babysitting, doing chores. Aside from the occasional Lego set, I saved nearly every cent. My goal was always to pay for college debt-free. When this opportunity came, I used those savings instead. I still didn’t have quite enough, so a family friend provided a loan that helped cover the rest. Becoming an owner at 17 was surreal. I was grateful my parents had taught me how to save and be wise with money, because without that, I couldn’t have done it.

How does a teenager lead a team that includes people her own age — and significantly older?

It’s definitely a challenge, and at first, there was pushback. But I think leadership is about how you present yourself and how much you care about people. Taekwondo played a huge role for me. I’ve been practicing since I was five, and it taught me values like courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

Were there challenges with employees you used to work alongside after you became the owner?

Definitely. Going from being a peer to being the boss is hard, and sometimes it strains old friendships. But overall, most people were supportive and willing to help. I tried to set a clear standard and lead with goodwill, and that helped.

How did you balance running a franchise with having a normal social life in high school?

I was homeschooled, but I had an amazing homeschool group and really close friends. I also continued with Taekwondo, which has always been such an important part of my life and a way to connect with great people. Staying rooted in those communities gave me a social life alongside the business.

Are you planning to open more Papa Murphy’s locations?

Growth is always on my mind, and I do have my eye on a couple of spots. But first, I want to make sure this store has a rock-solid foundation. Once we’ve achieved that, I’ll be ready to look at additional locations.

Is college still in the picture?

I’m not against college, and I might take business courses in the future. But right now, the experience I’m getting is so valuable. I’ve also been teaching myself through leadership and business books, learning how to manage people, how to operate effectively and how to recover from mistakes. For now, this is the right place for me.

You’ve had huge numbers so far — including 23% year-over-year growth. What do you credit for that success?

Community involvement. That was my biggest passion when I took over. We joined the Chamber of Commerce, offered free pizzas for first responders and fundraisers and hosted middle school field trips where kids got to learn about food safety and make their own pizzas. People want to support businesses that care, and we’ve tried to be that store.

Has anyone been surprised to learn you’re the owner?

All the time. When I tell people I’m the owner, they’re shocked. My favorite story was about a customer who moved to Sioux City for a job at our local news station. We started talking, and I told her I was the owner, and she was stunned. She ended up doing her first story on me, which was such a sweet moment.

What advice would you give to other young people who want to pursue entrepreneurship?

Take the leap, even if it’s scary. The best things happen when you push through fear with courage. But don’t try to do it alone — you need a support system. My parents have been incredible for me, and everyone should find their own version of that. Also, know your “why.” For me, it’s about serving the community and being a role model for younger employees. If your goals are bigger than just yourself, you’ll have the drive to keep going, even on the hard days.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.

