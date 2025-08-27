Firehouse Subs is cutting startup costs for certain franchisees with a new round of incentives worth up to $100,000 per restaurant.

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, the most significant barrier to franchise ownership isn't ambition, work ethic or even finding the right brand — it's access to capital. Firehouse Subs, the Jacksonville-based sandwich chain founded by two firefighter brothers (and ranked #120 on the 2025 Franchise 500), is tackling that hurdle head-on with a new set of financial incentives designed to lower the entry cost for franchisees and accelerate growth nationwide.

"It's all driven around how do we drive return on investment for our franchisees," says Kelly Crummer, senior director of franchising at Firehouse Subs. "We wanted to do something that would motivate franchisees to build. For a long time, people had been coming into the system via acquisition and then not building anything new. This whet their appetite to build new restaurants."

Incentive programs

The brand has announced its 2026 Development Incentive Program, which offers $75,000 in cash for opening a single new restaurant and $100,000 per location for those who commit to opening two or more restaurants. The program is open to both new and existing franchisees, giving seasoned operators as well as first-time entrepreneurs the chance to scale more quickly with Firehouse Subs.

In addition, Firehouse Subs is extending its Veteran and First Responder Development Incentive Program through 2026. First launched in 2024, this initiative provides up to $100,000 in cash per restaurant for qualified franchisees with military or first responder backgrounds. The idea is to honor the brand's service-focused roots while making it easier for veterans and first responders to enter franchising.

Lowering barriers

Firehouse Subs' incentives are among the most generous in the quick-service restaurant space. By offering direct cash to offset early costs — including buildout, equipment and staffing — the company hopes to not only attract new owners but also to fuel multi-unit expansion.

The strategy reflects a broader industry trend. According to the International Franchise Association's 2024 Franchisee Survey of 8,200 franchise owners, 43% of franchises are operated by multi-unit owners — a share that is expected to rise as operators pursue efficiencies across multiple locations and brands. Firehouse Subs is tapping into that momentum with programs designed to support franchisees who want to expand their portfolios.

Elliot Goldsmith operates 10 Firehouse locations — with another under development — in South Carolina. Although not a veteran or first responder, he's been a Firehouse owner for 23 years and has seen the effect the pro-first-responder policies have had on the overall system.

"It's a fantastic program to help offset the initial cost," Goldsmith says. "Everything is getting more expensive today. And Firehouse and Restaurant Brands International helping people open these restaurants without taking on too much debt removes a big barrier."

Mission-driven brand

While many restaurant chains talk about purpose, Firehouse Subs has built its identity around community service. Its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

That mission remains central to its franchising strategy. By making it easier for veterans and first responders to own restaurants, the brand is directly connecting its heritage with its future growth.

"Veterans and first responders make great franchisees — they're proven leaders, proven team players, and they thrive under process," Crummer says. "That's ultimately what being a franchisee is all about."

Firehouse Subs also benefits from being part of RBI, the global quick-service giant that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons. This backing gives the sandwich chain access to world-class resources in operations, marketing and supply chain — key advantages as it continues to scale.

"It's that perfect recipe where RBI has three other brands that have been there, done that," Crummer tells Entrepreneur. "We can take those learnings and apply them while staying authentic to who we are."

