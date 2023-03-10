Start a Popeyes Franchise | Costs and Requirements

If you have dreams of owning your own business and “love that chicken” from Popeyes, opening your own Popeyes franchise could be the perfect combination. Here’s what you need to know about becoming a Popeyes franchise owner.

About Popeyes

Popeyes specializes in delicious and unforgettable fried chicken. They are committed to tasty, affordable, and fast meals. Known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen delivers excellent flavors at an appealing price.

As one of the top fast-food franchises in the U.S., Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen makes it a point to offer delicious fast food to keep people coming back for more.

Popeyes History

Originally named Chicken on the Run, Al Copeland founded the establishment in 1972. When it first opened, Chicken on the Run served traditional Southern fried chicken.

However, after a lack of popularity and success, Copeland decided to rebrand the concept. When he reopened the restaurant, he changed the name to Popeyes and started selling spicy, New Orleans-style fried chicken.

The first Popeyes franchise location opened four years later, and the company never looked back. Popeyes has grown its brand, menu, and reach to international locations through the decades.

In 2008, Popeyes underwent another rebrand to change its name to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen as a nod back to its southern roots. As Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it remains one of the leading fried chicken and fast-food restaurant chains in the United States.

Today, Popeyes has over 3,000 restaurant franchises across the U.S. and 30 countries worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Franchise

If you love fried chicken, opening a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise might be for you.

Popeyes is one of the world's most successful QSRs (quick-service restaurants) in the United States, a country well-known for its fast-food businesses.

In fact, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is one of the U.S.’s most popular fast-food chains from New York to Texas to Florida. It is also popular outside of the United States, with over 600 franchises internationally and more than 200 in Canada alone.

What Might Make a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Growing Brand

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is committed to continued growth, and they are actively seeking eager Popeyes franchisees. Their marketing continues to stay on the cutting edge, so you know your restaurant will remain a force to be reckoned with in the fast food industry.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Remember, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen started as a mom-and-pop shop before it exploded into what it is today. That happened through hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. They love experienced business owners who know how to navigate the QSR space and are ready to take on the challenge and continue growing the Popeyes' name. However, you don’t need any experience to start a location — Popeyes is happy to help you grow as a business owner.

Steady Support

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a broad reach and decades of experience. You may own as many Popeyes franchise businesses as you like, with guaranteed support for each one.

If you enter this journey with Popeyes, they are dedicated to supporting you through ownership, development, and operations. Their top-notch marketing, food, and customer services can bring significant business to your franchise.

Brand Name Recognition

With Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s worldwide reach, your new business will automatically have the enormous advantage of increased visibility and customer interest.

People will know Popeyes’ brand name, making it easier to immediately establish a steady flow of customers than if you started from scratch.

How Do You Open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Franchise?

Are you ready for a step-by-step on how to open your own Popeyes restaurant franchise? Keep reading to discover the process.

1. Online Application

To begin the process, you’ll have to fill out some basic personal information and preliminary background questions.

2. Initial Phone Call

After your online application is reviewed, a Popeyes team member will contact you to conduct a phone call. This conversation often includes questions about your background in the QSR, franchise or business industry and your aspirations as a new franchise owner.

The ideal franchisee has a passion for food and experience in business or multi-unit restaurant operations. Popeyes looks for results-focused self-starters committed to growing themselves and the brand.

3. Application Review

Once you’re past the phone call, Popeyes will review all the details they need to know, including experience, finances, background checks, credit checks, legal documents, and your business plan.

Your business plan should include the following:

Executive summary of business.

Market and target audience analysis.

Logistics and operations.

Financial details.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you should perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right franchise opportunity. You also need to ensure you can fulfill Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s financial requirements.

The most important figures to note are:

Liquid assets : $500,000 minimum.

$500,000 minimum. Net worth: $1,000,000 minimum.

Although Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen doesn’t readily offer other direct information about its franchising process, you can ask to learn more about its brand, fees, and financing when you submit a franchise request form.

To be part of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen team, you should ensure you’re financially ready for the primary investment of an initial franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees, royalty fees, and renewal fees.

4. Leadership Team Interview

During this step, you will meet in person with members of the Popeyes leadership team. You will be able to learn from someone who knows the ins and outs of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Come ready to learn and with some prepared questions. This is a great way to soak up knowledge and make connections.

5. Final Approval

Once you’ve been approved to own a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise, it’s time to get to work. Complete your final checks of the franchise disclosure document (FDD), obtain your business license, finalize your franchise agreement, and get to work.

Training

After accepting your franchise application, expect to undergo the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen training program. If this is your first franchise, a minimum of five employees may also have to undergo the training. The initial training program might be intensive and may last longer than ten weeks, including various business and leadership modules. After you open your Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise, you might plan for ongoing training and refresher courses for both you and your team.

Site Selection Process

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is actively looking to expand all over the U.S. and Canada. They will work with you to find the perfect space to open your new location. Make sure you research and explore locales to find the best one for your business.

You should also conduct market research to see how your community will respond to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Additionally, ensure the real estate inventory supports your business.

Other factors to consider are:

Proximity to highways or busy streets.

Foot traffic.

Demands of the community.

Proximity to competitor restaurants (KFC, Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s).

The convenience of access to the store and its parking lot.

Let's Get Cooking

As a franchisor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is relentless in its pursuit of growing its brand and working with driven franchisees who can uphold the “Louisiana Fast” legacy.

The New Orleans fried chicken, spicy chicken sandwich, and other signature Cajun on the Popeyes menu items are a surefire way to keep customers walking through your doors.

If you’ve got the capital and commitment, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could be the perfect new business venture for you.

