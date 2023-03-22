Kumon
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#6 Ranked #6 last year
Initial investment
$67K - $146K
Units as of 2022
26,527 0.9% over 3 years
Starting in Japan in 1954, Kumon Math & Reading Centers was a father's educational gift to his young son. Toru Kumon came up with quick, daily assignments for his son, Takeshi, to help him grasp new concepts. By sixth grade, Takeshi could solve calculus problems. Impressed by his son's progress, other parents took note and grew interested in Toru's technique. In 1958, Kumon Math & Reading Centers established itself as a franchising organization, expanding overseas in 1974. 

The Kumon Math & Reading Centers learning technique focuses on specialized, example-based worksheets. In just around 30 minutes per subject, a student can complete their daily assignments. They'll work at a Kumon Math & Reading Centers location twice per week, and do the rest at home. As an instructor-owner, you'll oversee students' progress, set up parent meetings, and encourage students to do their best.

Why You May Want to Start a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise?

A Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise is more than a tutoring club. Kumon Math & Reading Centers lets you contribute positively to your community while also operating a business.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers continues to grow, which is in part due to the help you'll receive from the brand manager and field consultant. Between training, conferences, and the trusted Kumon Math & Reading Centers name, you can efficiently grow your business, making all the connections you need.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers is huge overseas, with over 24,000 franchised locations, but it is also a major player in the United States, boasting more than 1,500 locations nationwide.

Most importantly, you could start a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise to make the lives of students better. You may be offering parents a solution to help their children do the best they can, as well as helping kids build their confidence. One of the major rewards of operating a tutoring franchise is having students come up to you after a test with a smile to say that they aced it.

What Might Make a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

Kumon Math & Reading Centers has been highly ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for decades on end. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers is also a Top Global Franchise according to Entrepreneur, as it has ranked highly in the category for many years. 

To be part of the Kumon Math & Reading Centers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise, the process may begin differently than that of other companies. Kumon Math & Reading Centers will have you register for a webinar. During the webinar, you'll learn more about running a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise and your role as an instructor and franchisee.

This could be a great time to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Kumon Math & Reading Centers team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

The virtual instructor training will go through the curriculum, placement tests, parent meetings, and potential locations for your franchise. Finally, you'll sign your franchise agreement and be able to put the Kumon Math & Reading Centers logo up on your storefront!

Company Overview

About Kumon

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1954
Leadership
Mino Tanabe, CEO
Corporate Address
301 Route 17 N., #704
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Social
What is Kumon?

Kumon is the after-school learning center where kids can start as young as three and stay through completion of the program at calculus and Shakespeare. Kumon kids stand out because they not only master math and reading, they develop skills for success such as focus, confidence and grit.

When you open a Kumon Center, you aren’t tutoring kids through a short-term struggle, you are following a unique and proven method of learning that instills self-learning and develops top-notch students ready for lifelong success. Here’s what makes Kumon different:

Make a Smart Business Decision

  • We cover up to $37,100 in start-up costs.
  • Our franchise fee is only $2,000.
  • For two decades, we’ve been ranked as Entrepreneur magazine’s #1 education franchise, earning us the “Best of the Best” ranking.

We’re here to support you from your very first request for information, offering a system of success supported by training, materials and marketing to drive your business.

What We Look For in Franchise Candidates

All applicants need a bachelor’s degree and either U.S. citizenship or a green card, in addition to meeting the liquidity requirements of $70,000 and net worth requirements of $150,000.

Beyond that, we look for people who will make a full-time commitment to their business and who have a desire to develop relationships with families in their community and to see kids succeed, not just in math and reading, but in life.

If you value academic excellence, find satisfaction in helping kids long term, and enjoy being part of a community, you’ll find everything you’re looking for when you open a Kumon Center.

Kumon Franchisees Find Support and Success

“There’s a true value in the Kumon Method and I witnessed that first-hand with all three of my children. By instilling strong study habits and improving focus in students at an early age, they will be able to flourish and succeed in their academic careers.” - Haneesha Desai, West Covina, CA

“When I took the leap of faith to make a career change, it was a no-brainer for me to go with the program that gave my own kids such an academic advantage. I wanted to help other kids within my community.” – Henry W., Chamblee, Ga.

“I distinctly remember watching my niece go through the Kumon Math and Reading Program, and seeing that it not only made an improvement on her academics but also instilled a sense of routine, allowing her to become a self-starter with her work. She was able to grasp concepts independently and knew what she needed to do to succeed. I look forward to making that same impact on children in my local community.” - Greg Derick, Dallas, TX

Facts and Figures

Liquid Capital Required: $70,000
Net Worth Required: $150,000
Investment: $73,373 – $154,825
Subsidies Offered: up to $34,000 + additional $10K Veterans incentive

In addition to the above, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and either U.S. citizenship or a green card.

Two boys writing

From Free Furniture to Discounts and More, This Franchise Gives Owners the Right Start

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1958 (65 years)
# of employees at HQ
380
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
26,527 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kumon franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,000
Initial Investment
$67,428 - $145,640
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 toward build-out/grand-opening costs
Royalty Fee
$36-$40.50/student/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
169 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kumon landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kumon ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #6 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #7 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #73 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #1 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Tutoring in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Tutoring Category

