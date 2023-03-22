Starting in Japan in 1954, Kumon Math & Reading Centers was a father's educational gift to his young son. Toru Kumon came up with quick, daily assignments for his son, Takeshi, to help him grasp new concepts. By sixth grade, Takeshi could solve calculus problems. Impressed by his son's progress, other parents took note and grew interested in Toru's technique. In 1958, Kumon Math & Reading Centers established itself as a franchising organization, expanding overseas in 1974.

The Kumon Math & Reading Centers learning technique focuses on specialized, example-based worksheets. In just around 30 minutes per subject, a student can complete their daily assignments. They'll work at a Kumon Math & Reading Centers location twice per week, and do the rest at home. As an instructor-owner, you'll oversee students' progress, set up parent meetings, and encourage students to do their best.

Why You May Want to Start a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise?

A Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise is more than a tutoring club. Kumon Math & Reading Centers lets you contribute positively to your community while also operating a business.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers continues to grow, which is in part due to the help you'll receive from the brand manager and field consultant. Between training, conferences, and the trusted Kumon Math & Reading Centers name, you can efficiently grow your business, making all the connections you need.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers is huge overseas, with over 24,000 franchised locations, but it is also a major player in the United States, boasting more than 1,500 locations nationwide.

Most importantly, you could start a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise to make the lives of students better. You may be offering parents a solution to help their children do the best they can, as well as helping kids build their confidence. One of the major rewards of operating a tutoring franchise is having students come up to you after a test with a smile to say that they aced it.

What Might Make a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

Kumon Math & Reading Centers has been highly ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for decades on end. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers is also a Top Global Franchise according to Entrepreneur, as it has ranked highly in the category for many years.

To be part of the Kumon Math & Reading Centers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Kumon Math & Reading Centers Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise, the process may begin differently than that of other companies. Kumon Math & Reading Centers will have you register for a webinar. During the webinar, you'll learn more about running a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise and your role as an instructor and franchisee.

This could be a great time to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Kumon Math & Reading Centers team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

The virtual instructor training will go through the curriculum, placement tests, parent meetings, and potential locations for your franchise. Finally, you'll sign your franchise agreement and be able to put the Kumon Math & Reading Centers logo up on your storefront!