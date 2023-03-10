For over 25 years, Firehouse Subs has striven to combine the love of food and doing good for the community. A portion of all Firehouse Subs sales goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. With over 1,000 U.S. franchises, Firehouse Subs is an identifiable brand, and each restaurant is decorated with authentic firefighter equipment. Its food may be just as memorable as the decor. They unlock their meats and cheeses' flavors by steaming them and loading them high on a toasted, secret-recipe sub roll.

As a franchisee, you'll be part of a franchise that helps you grow as an established brand. In return, they ask that you strive for excellence, devote yourself to the business, think of your community, motivate yourself and your team, and love to eat tasty subs.

Why You May Want to Start a Firehouse Subs Franchise

Firehouse Subs is a turnkey franchise that allows you to franchise multiple units in your local market. Besides the potential growth, its community service effort may be a reward in itself. When you start a Firehouse Subs franchise, you will be part of a franchise that has raised a large amount of money to improve the life-saving capabilities of first responders.

With a commitment to flavorful food, quality service, and public safety, Firehouse Subs is a sandwich shop inspired by a family's entrepreneurial spirit and decades of fire and police service.

Once you've established your location, you will likely receive ongoing support from your area representative and Firehouse Subs’ advertising team. Together, they will work to help you create one of the best marketing campaigns for your area. You will also likely have opportunities to network with other franchisees in your local market.

What Might Make a Firehouse Subs Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times in the past two decades, Firehouse Subs has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Firehouse Subs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Firehouse Subs Franchise

To get started with the process of opening a Firehouse Subs franchise, fill out an inquiry form, and a representative may be in touch with you.

After speaking with a Firehouse Subs franchise representative and filling out a confidential online application, you can download the Firehouse Subs’ Franchise Disclosure Document. Your application is sent to an area representative for review. Should they approve your application, that area representative may serve as your representative for the remainder of your tenure with the brand.

For the training, candidates must attend a discovery session at company headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. The franchise will conduct a credit and background check, and if everything looks good, they will issue you a franchise agreement. Your area representative will work with you to find the perfect location for your shop.

The next thing you know, you'll be serving subs to your local community.