These Are the Top Franchise Suppliers of 2025 Want to know which businesses to go to, when your franchise needs some help? Here are the best of the best.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the September 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you think the franchise industry consists only of franchisors and franchisees, you're missing an important third group of contributors — the suppliers. Also known as vendors or service providers, whatever you call them, these companies are just as vital to the industry's success. They help franchisors and franchisees with everything from the legal services, financing, and real estate services they need to get started to the technology, marketing, and consulting services they need to operate day to day and keep growing into the future.

To help franchisors and franchisees discover some of the best companies to work with, we've put together our annual ranking of the top franchise suppliers — an ever-expanding list that this year recognizes 181 service providers across 13 categories.

See the full list here.

Who decides who makes it on the list? Franchisors themselves! We surveyed more than 1,100 franchise brands, from emerging franchisors to companies that have been in the business for decades, to get their opinions on the suppliers they and their franchisees have worked with. They rated their satisfaction with each supplier on the quality, cost, and value of their products and services. Then each supplier was scored based on the survey results, and the top-scoring companies were ranked within their respective categories.

This list offers a great starting point for franchisors and franchisees looking for reputable suppliers to work with, but it should not be taken as an endorsement of any particular company. Always make sure you do your own homework to find the supplier that will best fit the needs of your business. You can learn more about these and other suppliers in our online directory at entrepreneur.com/franchise/directory/suppliers-directory.

