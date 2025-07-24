This story appears in the July 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you want to buy a franchise, start by asking yourself: "What's my appetite for risk?"

You could bet on a new franchise, join a small but stable one, or pick many other pathways. But if you want to shoot for the top performers, then this list is for you. On the following pages, we list the "best of the best" — which is what we call the brands that ranked at the very top of their industry categories in our Franchise 500 ranking. To put that into context: More than 1,300 companies applied for our ranking, and now we're showing you the most elite tier — the brands that outscored all their competitors.

In this list, you'll find the top brand in every conceivable franchise category — from tried-and-true ones like Childcare, Pizza, and Restoration Services to new, emerging categories like Autism Services and Self-Pour Bars. Like every franchise brand applying for the 2025 Franchise 500, these companies were evaluated and scored based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, system size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Based on their scores, they were ranked against all other applicants, and their rankings placed them ahead of all other brands within their categories.

Remember, as you peruse this list, that it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. These are the No. 1 companies based on our criteria, but you will have your own criteria for deciding what would be the best franchise opportunity for you, so it's important to always do your own homework before investing in any brand. Always carefully read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees.

