Entrepreneur | July 2025

July 2025
Marcus Lemonis Became Famous for Fixing Businesses — Then Faced the One Problem He Couldn't Ignore
He used to pour on the love. Now it's time for straight talk. Is this the evolution of leadership?
How to Develop the Mindset for a Billion-Dollar Success, According to Raising Cane's CEO
Todd Graves was turned down by every bank in town when he started. Here, he sits down to share his mentality on success, leadership and building a billion-dollar brand.
How This First-Gen College Grad Went From Franchisee to Brand President: 'I've Been in the Trenches'
Susan Valverde built thriving franchises in economically disadvantaged areas. Now she's leading other franchisees to success.
'Be the Envy of Nerds Everywhere:' These 5 Tech Tools Make Your To-Do List Easier to Tackle
These tech tools will make your day easier — and you might impress some people along the way.
Want to Buy a Top-Tier Franchise? These Brands Rise Above the Rest.
We've ranked the top brand across every conceivable franchise category.
'This Isn't Funny Anymore': AI Deepfakes Are Stealing Millions Every Year — and These Entrepreneurs Are Racing to Stop Them
Deloitte predicts AI fraud losses could hit $40 billion in the United States by 2027. Can anyone stop these scammers?
A Customer Ghosted Her on a $1,700 Bill — So She Used This Clever Move to Get Paid
When people act in mysterious and frustrating ways, here's what to do.
Is Your Greatest Strength Actually Sabotaging You? Here's How to Find Out — and Fix It Before It's Too Late.
Common wisdom says to lean into your strengths, but as a psychologist, I've seen how often that becomes a problem.
Gen Z Is Quitting Corporate for a Different Kind of Business Opportunity: 'The W-2 World Doesn't Hold the Same Allure'
Young entrepreneurs are changing everything in franchising from training to marketing — and they're teaching older generations a thing or two along the way.