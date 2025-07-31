This story appears in the July 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In franchising, the growth opportunities are endless. You could buy one unit — and then, if you succeed, you could buy a second. Then a third. Then onward into the hundreds or even thousands!

The franchise industry is full of people like that. More than 40% of all franchise units are owned by multi-unit franchisees, and the average franchisee owns 2.4 units. (That's data we collected from applicants for our 2025 Franchise 500 ranking.) There's plenty of variation within the industry, of course, with some systems still dominated by single-unit owners and others made up entirely of multi-unit franchisees. But ultimately, there's no doubt that multi-unit franchise ownership continues to gain popularity, which is why we've ranked the top brands for existing and prospective franchisees who are interested in it.

To do that, we first took into account each company's 2025 Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Then we looked at factors related more specifically to multi-unit ownership, such as discounts offered for multi-unit franchisees, whether brands sell only multi-unit or master license deals, what percentage of a brand's franchisees own multiple units, what percentage of a brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees, and how many units the average franchisee within each brand owns.

This list should not be seen as a recommendation of any particular brand. But whether you're just starting to think about buying a franchise and already have your sights set on multi-unit ownership, or whether you're an experienced owner looking to expand your portfolio, it can serve as a great jumping-off point for your own research. Always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees before investing.

We Asked Multi-unit Champions

What are some specific ways your brand encourages and supports multi-unit ownership?

"We help facilitate connections among our multi-unit owners through conferences, regional meetings, and online forums, allowing them to share best practices and build valuable relationships. We also have franchise business coaches that specialize in supporting our franchisees with more than 10 units." — Matt Stanton, chief development officer, Purpose Brands (Anytime Fitness), No. 28

"We actively support multi-unit ownership through a flexible and scalable business model, including rewarding growth with reduced royalty fee percentages based on store count and sales, offering expansion planning support, and leveraging a point-of-sale system that can be configured for multi-store operations." — Gary Skidmore, chief operating officer, Big O Tires, No. 47

"If an owner has the right mindset and a clear vision, we help build a smart, achievable plan for expansion. The PuroClean Elevations Program is a strategic initiative designed to support franchise owners in scaling their business responsibly. It strengthens operations, improves profitability, and prepares them for sustainable growth." — Tim Courtney, vice president of franchise development, PuroClean, No. 79

What qualities does a franchisee need to succeed at multi-unit ownership?

"Managing multiple teams across different locations requires the ability to inspire, delegate, and build a cohesive culture. We've seen that effective operators empower their teams and foster a sense of belonging and ownership across their restaurants." — Jake Barden, senior vice president of franchise sales, Dine Brands (IHOP), No. 10

"Ultimately, it's about shifting from being the best operator to becoming the best coach of operators. Multi-unit success is all about leading through others and knowing how to build, trust, and develop a team. The franchisees who do this while also staying extremely engaged in the business are the most successful ones." — Susan Valverde, brand president, Sylvan Learning, No. 81

"A clear long-term vision is essential. Knowing where you want to be in five or 10 years helps guide smart decision-making. A strong focus on the guest experience is also key. Successful franchisees know how to identify and empower store managers who are passionate about delivering great service." — Geoff Henry, president, Gong cha Americas, No. 139

