Sylvan Learning is a provider of custom instructional services to students of all ages and backgrounds. Operating from its base in Hunt Valley, Maryland since 1979, Sylvan Learning opened for franchising in 1980 and is now a leader in the school-age tutorial industry in North America and Asia.

As a franchisee, you may gain a head start into your dream lifestyle by opening a business that has a proven business model that has worked for over four decades. You will have the opportunity to shape young people's lives and make a significant impact on their future through learning.

Why You May Want to Start a Sylvan Learning Franchise

Learning centers tend to come in great numbers, but Sylvan Learning's advantage may lie in its top-notch programs. These programs may have been mastered through the brand's decades-long experience and passion for developing new techniques and strategies to better serve their students.

Moreover, Sylvan Learning operates with an unconventional business model with a comprehensive team effort between corporate and existing franchisees. The goal is to identify the needs of locals, create systems and processes, and find tools and resources that make it easiest for needs to be met.

This approach ultimately comes down to designing an affordable investment where you, as a Sylvan Learning franchisee, will likely gain more experience than you may have with other competing traditional and online tutorial sites.

What Might Make a Sylvan Learning Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times since its inception, Sylvan Learning has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Sylvan Learning has made changes to improve the overall experience of the franchisee. The introduction of a new scheduling program and an admin system may have made the whole system easier to operate. It also may have helped make program delivery more efficient and reliable.

To be part of the Sylvan Learning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Sylvan Learning Franchise

If you would like to open a Sylvan Learning franchise, the best place to start is with an evaluation of your city for an ideal location. You'll want to make sure this is the right opportunity for your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll usually have the chance to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Sylvan Learning team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Sylvan Learning franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.