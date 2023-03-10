Sylvan Learning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#228 Ranked #432 last year
Initial investment
$86K - $187K
Units as of 2022
562 3% over 3 years
Sylvan Learning is a provider of custom instructional services to students of all ages and backgrounds. Operating from its base in Hunt Valley, Maryland since 1979, Sylvan Learning opened for franchising in 1980 and is now a leader in the school-age tutorial industry in North America and Asia. 

As a franchisee, you may gain a head start into your dream lifestyle by opening a business that has a proven business model that has worked for over four decades. You will have the opportunity to shape young people's lives and make a significant impact on their future through learning.

Why You May Want to Start a Sylvan Learning Franchise

Learning centers tend to come in great numbers, but Sylvan Learning's advantage may lie in its top-notch programs. These programs may have been mastered through the brand's decades-long experience and passion for developing new techniques and strategies to better serve their students.

Moreover, Sylvan Learning operates with an unconventional business model with a comprehensive team effort between corporate and existing franchisees. The goal is to identify the needs of locals, create systems and processes, and find tools and resources that make it easiest for needs to be met.

This approach ultimately comes down to designing an affordable investment where you, as a Sylvan Learning franchisee, will likely gain more experience than you may have with other competing traditional and online tutorial sites. 

What Might Make a Sylvan Learning Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times since its inception, Sylvan Learning has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Sylvan Learning has made changes to improve the overall experience of the franchisee. The introduction of a new scheduling program and an admin system may have made the whole system easier to operate. It also may have helped make program delivery more efficient and reliable.

To be part of the Sylvan Learning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Sylvan Learning Franchise

If you would like to open a Sylvan Learning franchise, the best place to start is with an evaluation of your city for an ideal location. You'll want to make sure this is the right opportunity for your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll usually have the chance to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Sylvan Learning team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Sylvan Learning franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Company Overview

About Sylvan Learning

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Educate Inc.
Leadership
John McAuliffe, CEO
Corporate Address
4 N. Park Dr., #500
Hunt Valley, MD 21030
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
102
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
562 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sylvan Learning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,900 - $36,900
Initial Investment
$85,525 - $186,930
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
16%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sylvan Learning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
3 weeks
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sylvan Learning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sylvan Learning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #228 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #180 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #86 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

