Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$44K - $104K
- Units as of 2022
-
141 7.6% over 3 years
CarePatrol, founded in 1993, is a leading senior-care placement facility in the U.S. The company is dedicated to helping seniors and their families identify and settle into assisted living or independent living homes. With over 130 franchises scattered throughout the United States, they are one of the largest senior placement organizations in the country.
They usually offer a variety of services, including assisted living care, independent living options, and memory care. As a CarePatrol franchisee, you may help families make safe choices for their loved ones during times that are often trying and tumultuous.
Why You May Want to Start a CarePatrol Franchise
If you love the idea of offering quality senior-care options, then opening a CarePatrol franchise might be for you. Seen by some as more of a service to the surrounding community than a business, CarePatrol functions as a haven for many overwhelmed and unsure families. Although you might be acting more in a helpful friend's capacity, there is usually business as families continue to seek out professional help for their older loved ones.
As one of the leading providers in senior-care placement, CarePatrol typically offers hope along with practical and informed solutions for seniors. They try to make sure seniors don't feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families, doing so with warmth and care.
What Might Make CarePatrol Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the CarePatrol team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a CarePatrol franchise.
Being a leading brand in an industry of caring senior services, CarePatrol may have both the notoriety and the market control to provide you with a business for your community. Their name brand may bring quality to your business, which can promote trust and keep people coming back.
With their proprietary system and training, franchisees advise families on the best care options for their beloved senior members. CarePatrol also strives to be known for a great culture and operate as a large and happily functioning family.
The ideal franchisee is someone who has a passion for senior care, touching hearts, and changing lives.
How Do You Open a CarePatrol Franchise?
Ready to begin your path to owning a CarePatrol franchise? Don't wait. Franchisees usually get a discovery phone call to provide them with more details and answer any questions. This can be a gateway opportunity to make sure the company is a good fit for you.
After that, you'll usually speak to a CarePatrol executive who can prepare you for final approval. You also may talk to several current franchisees about the business. Franchisees often go to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to meet the team and executives and complete the process before being awarded franchise status. There's typically multiple weeks of training to prepare you to run your business.
CarePatrol is ready to walk with you as you begin your journey as a new franchisee.
Company Overview
About CarePatrol
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care
- Founded
- 1993
- Parent Company
- Best Life Brands LLC
- Leadership
- J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
More from CarePatrol
ABOUT CAREPATROL
WHY CAREPATROL
CarePatrol franchise owners help tens of thousands of seniors find the care they need, and in the process we make a real, tangible difference in the lives of the families we serve.
Proven Business Model
CarePatrol is the largest senior care placement franchise in the U.S., with over 150 locations in 44 states. Since our founding in 1993 our proven best practices have helped social entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning a business that makes a difference in their communities.
The Demand is Real
More seniors need care now than ever before - and the phenomenon commonly known as the “Silver Tsunami” isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. The Population Reference Bureau reports that the senior population will reach 100 million by 2060.
You Don’t Need Experience
While CarePatrol franchise owners are known as subject matter experts in their communities, the majority of our franchise owners did not have any experience in senior care before franchising with us. We provide ongoing training and resources to help you become the trusted advisor your clients have come to expect.
Low Cost Investment
CarePatrol is a low cost investment opportunity with high earning potential. Our straightforward business model is home-based and turn-key, allowing you to keep overhead extremely low, while we help you to market your business quickly.
WHY IS CAREPATROL A WISE INVESTMENT?
It's no secret that millions of Americans are rapidly becoming senior citizens on an annual basis, which has created an enormous need for assisted-living facilities. More than 8 million people require care from assisted-living facilities today, and that number is expected to reach 27 million by 2050. CarePatrol, as the original home placement brand, is in the best position to help seniors find the care they need — plus deliver peace of mind to families. Our low cost to entry and proven business model have helped dozens of entrepreneurs find lasting success in business. Because the demand for our services is only going to increase, CarePatrol is poised to grow for years to come.
What Franchise Owners Are Saying
- Ron Culyer:
“I get to do something every day that I can feel good about. The families are probably going through one of the top three most stressful situations you ever have to deal with in life. The part I love is when you see it in their eyes that you found them a good fit and that they do have a safe option that they didn't know about before. I love it, I've been doing it for 10 years and I’m going to keep doing it”.
- Michelle Graft:
“One of my most important goals when I started CarePatrol is I wanted to find a way to be connected with my community. But, I also had financial goals and I've more than surpassed that goal. It's been amazing and I’ve been able to do that without sacrificing my personal life. I have time for my family and children. That has actually been enhanced.”
WATCH OUR BRAND STORY
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 43
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 141 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CarePatrol franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $52,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,620 - $103,620
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-10%/12.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CarePatrol has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50 hours
- Classroom Training
- 34 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where CarePatrol landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.