CarePatrol, founded in 1993, is a leading senior-care placement facility in the U.S. The company is dedicated to helping seniors and their families identify and settle into assisted living or independent living homes. With over 130 franchises scattered throughout the United States, they are one of the largest senior placement organizations in the country.

They usually offer a variety of services, including assisted living care, independent living options, and memory care. As a CarePatrol franchisee, you may help families make safe choices for their loved ones during times that are often trying and tumultuous.

Why You May Want to Start a CarePatrol Franchise

If you love the idea of offering quality senior-care options, then opening a CarePatrol franchise might be for you. Seen by some as more of a service to the surrounding community than a business, CarePatrol functions as a haven for many overwhelmed and unsure families. Although you might be acting more in a helpful friend's capacity, there is usually business as families continue to seek out professional help for their older loved ones.

As one of the leading providers in senior-care placement, CarePatrol typically offers hope along with practical and informed solutions for seniors. They try to make sure seniors don't feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families, doing so with warmth and care.

What Might Make CarePatrol Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the CarePatrol team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a CarePatrol franchise.

Being a leading brand in an industry of caring senior services, CarePatrol may have both the notoriety and the market control to provide you with a business for your community. Their name brand may bring quality to your business, which can promote trust and keep people coming back.

With their proprietary system and training, franchisees advise families on the best care options for their beloved senior members. CarePatrol also strives to be known for a great culture and operate as a large and happily functioning family.

The ideal franchisee is someone who has a passion for senior care, touching hearts, and changing lives.

How Do You Open a CarePatrol Franchise?

Ready to begin your path to owning a CarePatrol franchise? Don't wait. Franchisees usually get a discovery phone call to provide them with more details and answer any questions. This can be a gateway opportunity to make sure the company is a good fit for you.

After that, you'll usually speak to a CarePatrol executive who can prepare you for final approval. You also may talk to several current franchisees about the business. Franchisees often go to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to meet the team and executives and complete the process before being awarded franchise status. There's typically multiple weeks of training to prepare you to run your business.

CarePatrol is ready to walk with you as you begin your journey as a new franchisee.