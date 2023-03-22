CarePatrol
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$44K - $104K
Units as of 2022
141 7.6% over 3 years
CarePatrol, founded in 1993, is a leading senior-care placement facility in the U.S. The company is dedicated to helping seniors and their families identify and settle into assisted living or independent living homes. With over 130 franchises scattered throughout the United States, they are one of the largest senior placement organizations in the country.

They usually offer a variety of services, including assisted living care, independent living options, and memory care. As a CarePatrol franchisee, you may help families make safe choices for their loved ones during times that are often trying and tumultuous.

Why You May Want to Start a CarePatrol Franchise

If you love the idea of offering quality senior-care options, then opening a CarePatrol franchise might be for you. Seen by some as more of a service to the surrounding community than a business, CarePatrol functions as a haven for many overwhelmed and unsure families. Although you might be acting more in a helpful friend's capacity, there is usually business as families continue to seek out professional help for their older loved ones.

As one of the leading providers in senior-care placement, CarePatrol typically offers hope along with practical and informed solutions for seniors. They try to make sure seniors don't feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families, doing so with warmth and care.

What Might Make CarePatrol Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the CarePatrol team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a CarePatrol franchise.

Being a leading brand in an industry of caring senior services, CarePatrol may have both the notoriety and the market control to provide you with a business for your community. Their name brand may bring quality to your business, which can promote trust and keep people coming back. 

With their proprietary system and training, franchisees advise families on the best care options for their beloved senior members. CarePatrol also strives to be known for a great culture and operate as a large and happily functioning family.

The ideal franchisee is someone who has a passion for senior care, touching hearts, and changing lives.

How Do You Open a CarePatrol Franchise?

Ready to begin your path to owning a CarePatrol franchise? Don't wait. Franchisees usually get a discovery phone call to provide them with more details and answer any questions. This can be a gateway opportunity to make sure the company is a good fit for you.

After that, you'll usually speak to a CarePatrol executive who can prepare you for final approval. You also may talk to several current franchisees about the business. Franchisees often go to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to meet the team and executives and complete the process before being awarded franchise status. There's typically multiple weeks of training to prepare you to run your business.

CarePatrol is ready to walk with you as you begin your journey as a new franchisee.

Company Overview

About CarePatrol

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Best Life Brands LLC
Leadership
J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
Corporate Address
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
Social
More from CarePatrol

CarePatrol - loving senior couple

ABOUT CAREPATROL

WHY CAREPATROL

CarePatrol franchise owners help tens of thousands of seniors find the care they need, and in the process we make a real, tangible difference in the lives of the families we serve.

Proven Business Model

CarePatrol is the largest senior care placement franchise in the U.S., with over 150 locations in 44 states. Since our founding in 1993 our proven best practices have helped social entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning a business that makes a difference in their communities.

The Demand is Real

More seniors need care now than ever before - and the phenomenon commonly known as the “Silver Tsunami” isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. The Population Reference Bureau reports that the senior population will reach 100 million by 2060.

You Don’t Need Experience

While CarePatrol franchise owners are known as subject matter experts in their communities, the majority of our franchise owners did not have any experience in senior care before franchising with us. We provide ongoing training and resources to help you become the trusted advisor your clients have come to expect.

Low Cost Investment

CarePatrol is a low cost investment opportunity with high earning potential. Our straightforward business model is home-based and turn-key, allowing you to keep overhead extremely low, while we help you to market your business quickly.

CarePatrol - Senior And Caretaker

WHY IS CAREPATROL A WISE INVESTMENT?

It's no secret that millions of Americans are rapidly becoming senior citizens on an annual basis, which has created an enormous need for assisted-living facilities. More than 8 million people require care from assisted-living facilities today, and that number is expected to reach 27 million by 2050. CarePatrol, as the original home placement brand, is in the best position to help seniors find the care they need — plus deliver peace of mind to families. Our low cost to entry and proven business model have helped dozens of entrepreneurs find lasting success in business. Because the demand for our services is only going to increase, CarePatrol is poised to grow for years to come.

What Franchise Owners Are Saying

  • Ron Culyer:
    “I get to do something every day that I can feel good about. The families are probably going through one of the top three most stressful situations you ever have to deal with in life. The part I love is when you see it in their eyes that you found them a good fit and that they do have a safe option that they didn't know about before. I love it, I've been doing it for 10 years and I’m going to keep doing it”.
  • Michelle Graft:
    “One of my most important goals when I started CarePatrol is I wanted to find a way to be connected with my community. But, I also had financial goals and I've more than surpassed that goal. It's been amazing and I’ve been able to do that without sacrificing my personal life. I have time for my family and children. That has actually been enhanced.”

WATCH OUR BRAND STORY

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
43
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
141 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CarePatrol franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $52,000
Initial Investment
$43,620 - $103,620
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-10%/12.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
CarePatrol has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CarePatrol landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

