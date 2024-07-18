This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While many franchisees are happy owning and running just a single business, some have bigger ambitions of expanding to multiple locations or territories, or even owning multiple franchise brands. Multi-unit ownership isn't for everyone — it requires a different mindset and skillset than single-unit ownership does — but when done right, it can be a very rewarding entrepreneurial path to follow. If it's a path you're considering, you might find the right franchise opportunity to pursue it with on our list of the top brands for multi-unit owners.

To determine this ranking, we considered each company's 2024 Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. But we also considered factors that relate specifically to multi-unit franchise ownership within each brand: Are discounts offered for multi-unit owners? Does the brand strictly sell multi-unit or master license deals? What percentage of franchisees own multiple units? How many units does the average franchisee own? And what percentage of the brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees?

The resulting list can be a great starting point for someone considering multi-unit ownership, or an existing multi-unit franchisee looking for new brands to add to their portfolio. But it should not be taken as an endorsement of any particular brand. Always do your own careful homework before investing. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out if an opportunity is right for you.

We Asked multi-unit Champions

What are some specific ways your brand encourages and supports multi-unit ownership?

"It starts with the candidates' goals: Do they have bigger, empire visions? If so, we introduce a development plan to accommodate their goals. We believe in a staggered launch approach. We do not want to overburden them with costs up front and jeopardize the entire plan, so development of each territory is broken out, allowing the first territory to set the second up for success." — Suave Brachowski, brand president, USA Insulation (No. 36)

"We work with each franchisee on a financial and operating plan to add additional territory at the right time. We also have financial incentives in the form of lower royalties and combined fees, so they can use the extra money to invest. Some franchisees also decide to grow vertically within the same territory by adding the sister brand, Bath Tune-Up." — Heidi Morrissey, president, Kitchen Tune-Up (No. 51)

"We use an automated replenishment system that ensures essential products and supplies are consistently in stock. This not only streamlines operations, but also enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of each location, making multi-unit ownership a more manageable and attractive endeavor." — Josh Robinson, vice president, franchise and corporate store operations, Pearle Vision (No. 67)

What qualities does a franchisee need to succeed at multi-unit ownership?

"The franchisees that operate at a high level are the ones who focus on the people — maintaining a stable management team, investing in good pay and benefits, and ensuring crew member satisfaction. Successful multi-unit franchisees are out in their stores, visible and actively involved with encouraging their teams to focus on the fundamentals of our business." — Hoyt Jones, president, Jersey Mike's Subs (No. 4)

"Having the ability to navigate and adapt to the challenges that go into owning unique locations is important in multi-unit ownership. Franchisees must be able to grow with the changes of multiple locations and turn them into a strategic advantage." — Bill Luce, president, Transworld Business Advisors (No. 64)

"Multi-unit ownership requires the ability to scale and effectively build an organization that, while hyperlocal, is still bigger than the individual themselves. They must demonstrate and practice daily resilience, grit, leadership, tenacity, a positive mindset, and trust. The ability to delegate and build a team is critical, which means owners must be able to inspire and lead." — Justin Waltz, brand president, The Junkluggers (No. 134)