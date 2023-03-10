Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#138 Ranked #263 last year
- Initial investment
-
$120K - $174K
- Units as of 2022
-
261 31.8% over 3 years
Do you love a good remodeling project? Kitchen Tune-Up, which was founded in 1986 and began franchising in 1988, is a home repair service specializing in affordable kitchen, cabinetry, and bathroom updates. With more than 200 locations in the U.S., they offer several ways to update kitchens and cabinetry in both residential and commercial locations.
The perfect candidate for a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise may be a creative self-starter and project manager. Typically, no previous remodeling experience is needed. Kitchen Tune-Up will usually teach you everything you need to successfully run your franchise. As you run your franchise, you may get to create beautiful living spaces for the homes around you.
Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise
If you love the idea of ripping out old cabinets and bringing updated, improved, and more functional layouts to kitchens, then Kitchen Tune-Up may be for you. For over 30 years, Kitchen Tune-Up has been committed to improving people’s homes by upgrading their kitchens and bathrooms, beautifying their homes in the process.
As a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise owner, you may be able to provide services such as kitchen remodeling, refacing, new cabinets, bathroom remodeling, and wood restoration. This could make you an invaluable part of your community. The expertise, skill, and professionalism of Kitchen Tune-Up employees may make them extremely important to the community and remodeling industry.
With its proven model, Kitchen Tune-Up strives to build a strong clientele in all its locations. As a result, your franchise could be part of a legacy of unique and life-changing work.
What Might Make a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise a Good Choice?
Kitchen Tune-Up has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Kitchen Tune-Up team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Kitchen Tune-Up offers a variety of services, including its signature 1 Day Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets. This wide variety of services offered may result in an equally wide variety of clientele. Their spectacular work and marketing strategies may allow franchisees to make a lasting impression.
How to Open a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise
Getting started with your own Kitchen Tune-Up means taking a close look at your area. Do you have a dense population of residential properties in your location? A franchising expert usually helps you through the onboarding process. This could be a great opportunity for asking any lingering questions you may have.
Franchisees usually go through a multi-week online pre-training session along with a multi-day onsite training at company headquarters in Irvine, California. After that, franchisees typically spend a few months with a mentor who will help with the opening process and guide them through the online webinars. During training, you may want to take advantage of the chance to speak to existing franchisees and the Kitchen Tune-Up team about their experiences.
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Kitchen Tune-Up wants to see franchisees grow and is ready to support them along the way.
Company Overview
About Kitchen Tune-Up
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Heidi Morrissey, President
- Corporate Address
-
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1988 (35 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 261 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $119,930 - $173,850
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $71,930
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Kitchen Tune-Up offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Kitchen Tune-Up has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 33.25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 81.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Kitchen Tune-Up? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Kitchen Tune-Up landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Kitchen Tune-Up ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kitchen Tune-Up.
PuroClean
TruBlue Total House Care
USA Insulation
Blue Moon Estate Sales
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.