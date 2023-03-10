Kitchen Tune-Up
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#138 Ranked #263 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$120K - $174K
Units as of 2022
261 31.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Do you love a good remodeling project? Kitchen Tune-Up, which was founded in 1986 and began franchising in 1988, is a home repair service specializing in affordable kitchen, cabinetry, and bathroom updates. With more than 200 locations in the U.S., they offer several ways to update kitchens and cabinetry in both residential and commercial locations.

The perfect candidate for a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise may be a creative self-starter and project manager. Typically, no previous remodeling experience is needed. Kitchen Tune-Up will usually teach you everything you need to successfully run your franchise. As you run your franchise, you may get to create beautiful living spaces for the homes around you. 

Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise

If you love the idea of ripping out old cabinets and bringing updated, improved, and more functional layouts to kitchens, then Kitchen Tune-Up may be for you. For over 30 years, Kitchen Tune-Up has been committed to improving people’s homes by upgrading their kitchens and bathrooms, beautifying their homes in the process.

As a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise owner, you may be able to provide services such as kitchen remodeling, refacing, new cabinets, bathroom remodeling, and wood restoration. This could make you an invaluable part of your community. The expertise, skill, and professionalism of Kitchen Tune-Up employees may make them extremely important to the community and remodeling industry.

With its proven model, Kitchen Tune-Up strives to build a strong clientele in all its locations. As a result, your franchise could be part of a legacy of unique and life-changing work.

What Might Make a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise a Good Choice?

Kitchen Tune-Up has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Kitchen Tune-Up team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Kitchen Tune-Up offers a variety of services, including its signature 1 Day Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets. This wide variety of services offered may result in an equally wide variety of clientele. Their spectacular work and marketing strategies may allow franchisees to make a lasting impression. 

How to Open a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise

Getting started with your own Kitchen Tune-Up means taking a close look at your area. Do you have a dense population of residential properties in your location? A franchising expert usually helps you through the onboarding process. This could be a great opportunity for asking any lingering questions you may have.

Franchisees usually go through a multi-week online pre-training session along with a multi-day onsite training at company headquarters in Irvine, California. After that, franchisees typically spend a few months with a mentor who will help with the opening process and guide them through the online webinars. During training, you may want to take advantage of the chance to speak to existing franchisees and the Kitchen Tune-Up team about their experiences. 

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Kitchen Tune-Up wants to see franchisees grow and is ready to support them along the way.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Kitchen Tune-Up

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Heidi Morrissey, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
261 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$119,930 - $173,850
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$71,930
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Kitchen Tune-Up offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Kitchen Tune-Up has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
33.25 hours
Classroom Training
81.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kitchen Tune-Up? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kitchen Tune-Up landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kitchen Tune-Up ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #138 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #83 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #68 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kitchen Tune-Up.

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Blue Moon Estate Sales

Estate sales
Ranked #491
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing