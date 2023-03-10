Do you love a good remodeling project? Kitchen Tune-Up, which was founded in 1986 and began franchising in 1988, is a home repair service specializing in affordable kitchen, cabinetry, and bathroom updates. With more than 200 locations in the U.S., they offer several ways to update kitchens and cabinetry in both residential and commercial locations.

The perfect candidate for a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise may be a creative self-starter and project manager. Typically, no previous remodeling experience is needed. Kitchen Tune-Up will usually teach you everything you need to successfully run your franchise. As you run your franchise, you may get to create beautiful living spaces for the homes around you.

Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise

If you love the idea of ripping out old cabinets and bringing updated, improved, and more functional layouts to kitchens, then Kitchen Tune-Up may be for you. For over 30 years, Kitchen Tune-Up has been committed to improving people’s homes by upgrading their kitchens and bathrooms, beautifying their homes in the process.

As a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise owner, you may be able to provide services such as kitchen remodeling, refacing, new cabinets, bathroom remodeling, and wood restoration. This could make you an invaluable part of your community. The expertise, skill, and professionalism of Kitchen Tune-Up employees may make them extremely important to the community and remodeling industry.

With its proven model, Kitchen Tune-Up strives to build a strong clientele in all its locations. As a result, your franchise could be part of a legacy of unique and life-changing work.

What Might Make a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise a Good Choice?

Kitchen Tune-Up has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Kitchen Tune-Up team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Kitchen Tune-Up offers a variety of services, including its signature 1 Day Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets. This wide variety of services offered may result in an equally wide variety of clientele. Their spectacular work and marketing strategies may allow franchisees to make a lasting impression.

How to Open a Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise

Getting started with your own Kitchen Tune-Up means taking a close look at your area. Do you have a dense population of residential properties in your location? A franchising expert usually helps you through the onboarding process. This could be a great opportunity for asking any lingering questions you may have.

Franchisees usually go through a multi-week online pre-training session along with a multi-day onsite training at company headquarters in Irvine, California. After that, franchisees typically spend a few months with a mentor who will help with the opening process and guide them through the online webinars. During training, you may want to take advantage of the chance to speak to existing franchisees and the Kitchen Tune-Up team about their experiences.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Kitchen Tune-Up wants to see franchisees grow and is ready to support them along the way.