USA Insulation
Initial investment
$271K - $400K
Units as of 2023
101 98.0% over 3 years
Founded in 1985, USA Insulation is one of the first franchised retrofit insulation corporations in the United States. The company has helped homeowners save thousands of dollars over the lifetime of homeownership by installing high-quality residential insulation. 

By using USA premium foam insulation, the patented substance may distinguish USA Insulation from its competition. The foam flows through tight, narrow spaces and fills the holes conventional insulation materials cannot reach.

Why You May Want to Start a USA Insulation Franchise

At USA Insulation, the company strives to treat its franchisees like family. With over 35 years of industry experience, the company has refined its products and processes to enable franchisees to grow their locations. USA Insulation began franchising in 2007 and now has over 55 franchised locations throughout the U.S. It is actively seeking to expand its outreach further.

USA Insulation is a leading brand in the insulation industry. With its proven franchise model, USA Insulation may make it easy for a franchisee to enter the industry. For years, the company has tested its business model to ensure that franchisees have a strong roadmap to create their companies and grow in their local communities.

USA Insulations trains franchisees in all the skills needed to start and expand a franchised insulation business. Franchisees are trained in business operations and marketing, including ads, lead production, home sales, and other product education.

What Might Make a USA Insulation a Good Choice?

To be part of the USA Insulation team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Additionally, USA Insulation has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a USA Insulation Franchise

As you decide if opening a USA Insulation franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a USA Insulation franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before you decide to open a USA Insulation franchise, you'll want to ask yourself if your skills and personality match what USA Insulation is looking for. USA Insulation franchisees are typically big thinkers who can develop a company from the ground up. They have sales and management experience or experience in other areas of home services and are eager to adopt and implement the company's proven procedures. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the USA Insulation franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About USA Insulation

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Insulation, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Threshold Brands
Leadership
Suave Brachowski, President
Corporate Address
17700 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44110
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
101 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a USA Insulation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$271,000 - $399,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
USA Insulation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
74 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where USA Insulation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where USA Insulation ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #120 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Insulation in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Insulation Category

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
