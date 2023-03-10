For over 40 years, Transworld Business Advisors has helped make deals for entrepreneurs. With over 275 locations across the United States, Transworld Business Advisors offers business brokerage, franchise consulting, franchise development services, mergers, and acquisitions. The company also has an international presence.

Established in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1979, Transworld Business Advisors was established by husband and wife Don and Bonnie Parrish. Since then, the company has sold more than 10,000 businesses across the country. The goal of Transworld Business Advisors is to get sellers the highest possible price for a business while taking the least amount of time away from the seller as the sale process goes forward.

Transworld Business Advisors believes it goes above and beyond in assisting business buyers when it comes to their purchases, including research and advice. The business began franchising in 2010 and has experienced much success since.

Why You May Want to Start a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise

There may always be a need for the services that Transworld Business Advisors provides. People need help achieving their dreams and goals. Buying a business can be a complex, stressful burden. Without research assistance, a guide, or proper planning, a hopeful business owner can be left in the dark. The same can be said for someone who is selling their business. Without a guide or someone who is actively marketing their business for sale, the business owner may be left without any help. This is where Transworld Business Advisors comes in.

Transworld Business Advisors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise a Good Choice?

Transworld Business Advisors helps people who are selling their business to vet and find potential buyers. On the other side, the company helps potential buyers find and evaluate businesses and franchises. In today’s business environment, people may need business brokers who operate as impartial third parties that work with a buyer and/or seller to help make a deal.

Business brokers at Transworld Business Advisors have the training to provide resources that both buyers and sellers need.

To be part of the Transworld Business Advisors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise

To open a Transworld Business Advisors franchise, you may be taken through a nine-step process that includes an information gathering and research phase, along with a discovery day phase. This process will help you determine if starting a Transworld Business Advisors franchise is the right move for you.

When you become a franchisee, you will have both full marketing support and local field support. Transworld Business Advisors will provide trained experts and mentors to help you get your business up and running successfully.