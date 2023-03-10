Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#86 Ranked #74 last year
- Initial investment
$76K - $99K
- Units as of 2022
360 22.0% over 3 years
For over 40 years, Transworld Business Advisors has helped make deals for entrepreneurs. With over 275 locations across the United States, Transworld Business Advisors offers business brokerage, franchise consulting, franchise development services, mergers, and acquisitions. The company also has an international presence.
Established in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1979, Transworld Business Advisors was established by husband and wife Don and Bonnie Parrish. Since then, the company has sold more than 10,000 businesses across the country. The goal of Transworld Business Advisors is to get sellers the highest possible price for a business while taking the least amount of time away from the seller as the sale process goes forward.
Transworld Business Advisors believes it goes above and beyond in assisting business buyers when it comes to their purchases, including research and advice. The business began franchising in 2010 and has experienced much success since.
Why You May Want to Start a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise
There may always be a need for the services that Transworld Business Advisors provides. People need help achieving their dreams and goals. Buying a business can be a complex, stressful burden. Without research assistance, a guide, or proper planning, a hopeful business owner can be left in the dark. The same can be said for someone who is selling their business. Without a guide or someone who is actively marketing their business for sale, the business owner may be left without any help. This is where Transworld Business Advisors comes in.
Transworld Business Advisors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise a Good Choice?
Transworld Business Advisors helps people who are selling their business to vet and find potential buyers. On the other side, the company helps potential buyers find and evaluate businesses and franchises. In today’s business environment, people may need business brokers who operate as impartial third parties that work with a buyer and/or seller to help make a deal.
Business brokers at Transworld Business Advisors have the training to provide resources that both buyers and sellers need.
To be part of the Transworld Business Advisors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise
To open a Transworld Business Advisors franchise, you may be taken through a nine-step process that includes an information gathering and research phase, along with a discovery day phase. This process will help you determine if starting a Transworld Business Advisors franchise is the right move for you.
When you become a franchisee, you will have both full marketing support and local field support. Transworld Business Advisors will provide trained experts and mentors to help you get your business up and running successfully.
Company Overview
About Transworld Business Advisors
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Brokerages, Business Coaching & Consulting
- Founded
- 1979
- Parent Company
- Transworld Business Advisors LLC
- Leadership
- Andy Cagnetta, CEO
- Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 192
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 360 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Transworld Business Advisors franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $76,105 - $99,185
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $150/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 35 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Transworld Business Advisors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 59 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Transworld Business Advisors? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Transworld Business Advisors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Transworld Business Advisors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
