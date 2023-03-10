Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#86 Ranked #74 last year
Initial investment
$76K - $99K
Units as of 2022
360 22.0% over 3 years
For over 40 years, Transworld Business Advisors has helped make deals for entrepreneurs. With over 275 locations across the United States, Transworld Business Advisors offers business brokerage, franchise consulting, franchise development services, mergers, and acquisitions. The company also has an international presence.

Established in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1979, Transworld Business Advisors was established by husband and wife Don and Bonnie Parrish. Since then, the company has sold more than 10,000 businesses across the country. The goal of Transworld Business Advisors is to get sellers the highest possible price for a business while taking the least amount of time away from the seller as the sale process goes forward.

Transworld Business Advisors believes it goes above and beyond in assisting business buyers when it comes to their purchases, including research and advice. The business began franchising in 2010 and has experienced much success since.

Why You May Want to Start a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise

There may always be a need for the services that Transworld Business Advisors provides. People need help achieving their dreams and goals. Buying a business can be a complex, stressful burden. Without research assistance, a guide, or proper planning, a hopeful business owner can be left in the dark. The same can be said for someone who is selling their business. Without a guide or someone who is actively marketing their business for sale, the business owner may be left without any help. This is where Transworld Business Advisors comes in.

Transworld Business Advisors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise a Good Choice? 

Transworld Business Advisors helps people who are selling their business to vet and find potential buyers. On the other side, the company helps potential buyers find and evaluate businesses and franchises. In today’s business environment, people may need business brokers who operate as impartial third parties that work with a buyer and/or seller to help make a deal.

Business brokers at Transworld Business Advisors have the training to provide resources that both buyers and sellers need.

To be part of the Transworld Business Advisors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Transworld Business Advisors Franchise

To open a Transworld Business Advisors franchise, you may be taken through a nine-step process that includes an information gathering and research phase, along with a discovery day phase. This process will help you determine if starting a Transworld Business Advisors franchise is the right move for you.

When you become a franchisee, you will have both full marketing support and local field support. Transworld Business Advisors will provide trained experts and mentors to help you get your business up and running successfully.

Company Overview

About Transworld Business Advisors

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Brokerages, Business Coaching & Consulting
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Transworld Business Advisors LLC
Leadership
Andy Cagnetta, CEO
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
192
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
360 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Transworld Business Advisors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$76,105 - $99,185
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Transworld Business Advisors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
59 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Transworld Business Advisors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Transworld Business Advisors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #86 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #129 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #7 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Business Brokerages in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Business Brokerages Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #14 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

