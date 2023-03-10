The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly residential and commercial hauling service. The company's goal is to reduce landfill sites by reselling, recycling, and upcycling as much as possible. The Junkluggers was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2012. It has since grown to over 35 franchises that provide hauling services all throughout the United States.

The Junkluggers is looking for people passionate about running an eco-friendly business. An ideal franchisee has the desire to grow and manage a multi-truck operation. You should also have sales, marketing/or operations experience. And finally, you have to be comfortable building relationships and networking with people. If this sounds like you, then opening a The Junkluggers franchise may be a good decision for you.

Why You May Want to Start a The Junkluggers Franchise

Forming a new business can be a rigorous process. The Junkluggers can help. As a franchisee, you'll undergo comprehensive training that will give you the confidence to operate and grow your business from your very first day. And with a dedicated franchise coach, you may be on your way to a smooth opening and subsequent performance.

The Junkluggers may grant you access to its internal software program, which provides you with real-time reports. These reports help you analyze key metrics of your business, revenue, expenses, and operational data. They will also help you apply for licenses and permits and establish responsible accounting and bookkeeping practices.

The Junkluggers' marketing support team will help you design, plan, and track the success of your digital and print advertising campaigns. You may have a competitive advantage because of The Junkluggers’ strong marketing, sales support, and unique web-based proprietary software.

What Might Make a Junkluggers Franchise a Good Choice

With a The Junkluggers franchise, you may also be able to diversify your revenue stream. The business may offer you the opportunity to own several units in your territory. This may serve as a way to grow your business. You can also upcycle unique junk pieces and sell them back to the community at excellent prices.

To be part of the Junkluggers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Should you be granted a The Junkluggers franchise, you will typically be locked into a ten-year commitment.

The Junkluggers has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a The Junkluggers Franchise

With a desire to transform junk into cash and provide a service to your community, you can submit your interest to become an owner of a The Junkluggers franchise. As part of the application process, you may be allowed to tour the Junkluggers headquarters in Seymour, Connecticut. Here you can meet one-on-one with executives. Together, you will decide if The Junkluggers life is the life for you.