- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#282 Ranked #382 last year
- Initial investment
-
$121K - $373K
- Units as of 2022
-
105 377.3% over 3 years
The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly residential and commercial hauling service. The company's goal is to reduce landfill sites by reselling, recycling, and upcycling as much as possible. The Junkluggers was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2012. It has since grown to over 35 franchises that provide hauling services all throughout the United States.
The Junkluggers is looking for people passionate about running an eco-friendly business. An ideal franchisee has the desire to grow and manage a multi-truck operation. You should also have sales, marketing/or operations experience. And finally, you have to be comfortable building relationships and networking with people. If this sounds like you, then opening a The Junkluggers franchise may be a good decision for you.
Why You May Want to Start a The Junkluggers Franchise
Forming a new business can be a rigorous process. The Junkluggers can help. As a franchisee, you'll undergo comprehensive training that will give you the confidence to operate and grow your business from your very first day. And with a dedicated franchise coach, you may be on your way to a smooth opening and subsequent performance.
The Junkluggers may grant you access to its internal software program, which provides you with real-time reports. These reports help you analyze key metrics of your business, revenue, expenses, and operational data. They will also help you apply for licenses and permits and establish responsible accounting and bookkeeping practices.
The Junkluggers' marketing support team will help you design, plan, and track the success of your digital and print advertising campaigns. You may have a competitive advantage because of The Junkluggers’ strong marketing, sales support, and unique web-based proprietary software.
What Might Make a Junkluggers Franchise a Good Choice
With a The Junkluggers franchise, you may also be able to diversify your revenue stream. The business may offer you the opportunity to own several units in your territory. This may serve as a way to grow your business. You can also upcycle unique junk pieces and sell them back to the community at excellent prices.
To be part of the Junkluggers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Should you be granted a The Junkluggers franchise, you will typically be locked into a ten-year commitment.
The Junkluggers has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
How To Open a The Junkluggers Franchise
With a desire to transform junk into cash and provide a service to your community, you can submit your interest to become an owner of a The Junkluggers franchise. As part of the application process, you may be allowed to tour the Junkluggers headquarters in Seymour, Connecticut. Here you can meet one-on-one with executives. Together, you will decide if The Junkluggers life is the life for you.
Company Overview
About The Junkluggers
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Junkluggers Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Josh Cohen, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
25 Progress Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 63
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 105 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Junkluggers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $121,160 - $372,690
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Junkluggers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 21 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Junkluggers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Junkluggers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
