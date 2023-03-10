The Junkluggers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#282 Ranked #382 last year
Initial investment
$121K - $373K
Units as of 2022
105 377.3% over 3 years
The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly residential and commercial hauling service. The company's goal is to reduce landfill sites by reselling, recycling, and upcycling as much as possible. The Junkluggers was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2012. It has since grown to over 35 franchises that provide hauling services all throughout the United States.

The Junkluggers is looking for people passionate about running an eco-friendly business. An ideal franchisee has the desire to grow and manage a multi-truck operation. You should also have sales, marketing/or operations experience. And finally, you have to be comfortable building relationships and networking with people. If this sounds like you, then opening a The Junkluggers franchise may be a good decision for you.

Why You May Want to Start a The Junkluggers Franchise

Forming a new business can be a rigorous process. The Junkluggers can help. As a franchisee, you'll undergo comprehensive training that will give you the confidence to operate and grow your business from your very first day. And with a dedicated franchise coach, you may be on your way to a smooth opening and subsequent performance. 

The Junkluggers may grant you access to its internal software program, which provides you with real-time reports. These reports help you analyze key metrics of your business, revenue, expenses, and operational data. They will also help you apply for licenses and permits and establish responsible accounting and bookkeeping practices.

The Junkluggers' marketing support team will help you design, plan, and track the success of your digital and print advertising campaigns. You may have a competitive advantage because of The Junkluggers’ strong marketing, sales support, and unique web-based proprietary software.

What Might Make a Junkluggers Franchise a Good Choice

With a The Junkluggers franchise, you may also be able to diversify your revenue stream. The business may offer you the opportunity to own several units in your territory. This may serve as a way to grow your business. You can also upcycle unique junk pieces and sell them back to the community at excellent prices.

To be part of the Junkluggers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Should you be granted a The Junkluggers franchise, you will typically be locked into a ten-year commitment.

The Junkluggers has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a The Junkluggers Franchise

With a desire to transform junk into cash and provide a service to your community, you can submit your interest to become an owner of a The Junkluggers franchise. As part of the application process, you may be allowed to tour the Junkluggers headquarters in Seymour, Connecticut. Here you can meet one-on-one with executives. Together, you will decide if The Junkluggers life is the life for you.

Company Overview

About The Junkluggers

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Junkluggers Franchising LLC
Leadership
Josh Cohen, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
25 Progress Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
63
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
105 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Junkluggers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$121,160 - $372,690
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Junkluggers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Junkluggers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Junkluggers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #282 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #82 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #66 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #108 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

