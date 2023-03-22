BRING BODY FIT TRAINING’S SCIENCE-BASED TRAINING PROGRAM TO YOUR COMMUNITY

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, Body Fit Training (BFT) offers a community-based 50-minute functional training and strength-based program across 13 workouts. Body Fit Training uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining cardio with resistance programs, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every day to diversify movement patterns that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. Members get the very best, most effective workout by learning how to fully utilize the best-in-class equipment Body Fit Training offers, from barbells, squat racks, kettlebells, slamballs, plyometric boxes, and battle ropes, to resistance bands, Concept 2 SkiErg’s, RowErgs, and bikes.

WHY BODY FIT TRAINING?

With more than 220 studios open across the globe, Body Fit Training is an internationally recognized fitness brand with proven success of its science and technology-based functional & strength-based training in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US , and the UK. Voted Top Franchise of the Year in Body Fit Training’s origin region, Asia Pacific, Body Fit Training is delivering a need in the marketplace: a workout with more than just scattered programming & results that is also a welcoming, inclusive, motivating, and safe space.

THE BFT BENEFITS

INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED BRAND Body Fit Training’s highly effective functional training program and franchise model has led to widespread success across four countries - and we’re just getting started! First to market and area development opportunities are available across major US markets.

SMART INVESTMENT Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.

SCIENCE-BASED APPROACH Our program uses proven scientifically validated training methodologies to develop our 13 varied programs into 8-week progressive training blocks. The foundation of each training block uses validated principles of periodization and progressive overload to provide Body Fit Training members with the best chance to achieve their health and fitness goals.

EXECUTIVE MODEL Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.



BODY FIT TRAINING SUPPORT

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Body Fit Training Franchise Owner.