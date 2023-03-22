Body Fit Training

About Body Fit Training

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram
BRING BODY FIT TRAINING’S SCIENCE-BASED TRAINING PROGRAM TO YOUR COMMUNITY

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, Body Fit Training (BFT) offers a community-based 50-minute functional training and strength-based program across 13 workouts. Body Fit Training uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining cardio with resistance programs, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every day to diversify movement patterns that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. Members get the very best, most effective workout by learning how to fully utilize the best-in-class equipment Body Fit Training offers, from barbells, squat racks, kettlebells, slamballs, plyometric boxes, and battle ropes, to resistance bands, Concept 2 SkiErg’s, RowErgs, and bikes.

WHY BODY FIT TRAINING?

With more than 220 studios open across the globe, Body Fit Training is an internationally recognized fitness brand with proven success of its science and technology-based functional & strength-based training in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US , and the UK. Voted Top Franchise of the Year in Body Fit Training’s origin region, Asia Pacific, Body Fit Training is delivering a need in the marketplace: a workout with more than just scattered programming & results that is also a welcoming, inclusive, motivating, and safe space.

THE BFT BENEFITS

  • INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED BRAND
    • Body Fit Training’s highly effective functional training program and franchise model has led to widespread success across four countries - and we’re just getting started! First to market and area development opportunities are available across major US markets.
  • SMART INVESTMENT
    • Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.
  • SCIENCE-BASED APPROACH
    • Our program uses proven scientifically validated training methodologies to develop our 13 varied programs into 8-week progressive training blocks. The foundation of each training block uses validated principles of periodization and progressive overload to provide Body Fit Training members with the best chance to achieve their health and fitness goals.
  • EXECUTIVE MODEL
    • Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

BODY FIT TRAINING SUPPORT

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Body Fit Training Franchise Owner.

  1. REAL ESTATE
    • Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Body Fit Training Franchise Owner.
  2. CONSTRUCTION & DESIGN
    • We'll guide you through the entire buildout process from approved layout and general construction, to interior design, music and technology - delivering a curated and immersive studio experience for your members.
  3. SALES
    • Enjoy comprehensive & ongoing sales training, monthly calls & expert guidance from pre-sale through to Grand Opening & into sustainability.
  4. RECRUITMENT
    • Receive assistance hiring the most qualified coaches, general managers, and sales team.
  5. MARKETING
    • The minute you execute your LOI, the marketing of your studio begins, with personalized support to ensure you generate maximum leads.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
195 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Body Fit Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$362,700 - $548,600
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Body Fit Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
22.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

