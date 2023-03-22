Signing out of account, Standby...
Body Fit TrainingFunctional fitness training
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$363K - $549K
- Units as of 2022
-
195 712.5% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Body Fit Training
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Fitness
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
BRING BODY FIT TRAINING’S SCIENCE-BASED TRAINING PROGRAM TO YOUR COMMUNITY
Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, Body Fit Training (BFT) offers a community-based 50-minute functional training and strength-based program across 13 workouts. Body Fit Training uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining cardio with resistance programs, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every day to diversify movement patterns that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. Members get the very best, most effective workout by learning how to fully utilize the best-in-class equipment Body Fit Training offers, from barbells, squat racks, kettlebells, slamballs, plyometric boxes, and battle ropes, to resistance bands, Concept 2 SkiErg’s, RowErgs, and bikes.
WHY BODY FIT TRAINING?
With more than 220 studios open across the globe, Body Fit Training is an internationally recognized fitness brand with proven success of its science and technology-based functional & strength-based training in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US , and the UK. Voted Top Franchise of the Year in Body Fit Training’s origin region, Asia Pacific, Body Fit Training is delivering a need in the marketplace: a workout with more than just scattered programming & results that is also a welcoming, inclusive, motivating, and safe space.
THE BFT BENEFITS
- INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED BRAND
- Body Fit Training’s highly effective functional training program and franchise model has led to widespread success across four countries - and we’re just getting started! First to market and area development opportunities are available across major US markets.
- SMART INVESTMENT
- Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.
- SCIENCE-BASED APPROACH
- Our program uses proven scientifically validated training methodologies to develop our 13 varied programs into 8-week progressive training blocks. The foundation of each training block uses validated principles of periodization and progressive overload to provide Body Fit Training members with the best chance to achieve their health and fitness goals.
- EXECUTIVE MODEL
- Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
BODY FIT TRAINING SUPPORT
Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Body Fit Training Franchise Owner.
- REAL ESTATE
- Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Body Fit Training Franchise Owner.
- CONSTRUCTION & DESIGN
- We'll guide you through the entire buildout process from approved layout and general construction, to interior design, music and technology - delivering a curated and immersive studio experience for your members.
- SALES
- Enjoy comprehensive & ongoing sales training, monthly calls & expert guidance from pre-sale through to Grand Opening & into sustainability.
- RECRUITMENT
- Receive assistance hiring the most qualified coaches, general managers, and sales team.
- MARKETING
- The minute you execute your LOI, the marketing of your studio begins, with personalized support to ensure you generate maximum leads.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 17
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 195 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Body Fit Training franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $362,700 - $548,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Body Fit Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2 hours
- Classroom Training
- 22.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
