Signing out of account, Standby...
WIN Home InspectionHome inspections
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#224 Ranked #262 last year
- Initial investment
-
$36K - $42K
- Units as of 2022
-
270 53.4% over 3 years
At WIN Home Inspection, long-serving relationships and great service experiences are the topmost priorities. Founded in 1993 and starting its franchise journey a year later, the brand met a growing demand for home inspection services.
Besides its commitment to providing timely, actionable, and professional information to home buyers and sellers, this company's vast array of services compliments its success story.
Most WIN Home inspectors have undergone thorough training and are qualified to perform services such as water quality analysis, mold screening, swimming pool inspection, and well systems evaluations. This means that customers may get most, if not all, of their real estate inspection needs under one company's roof.
Why You May Want to Start a WIN Home Inspection Franchise
If you are a franchisee looking for a collaborative, stable, and rewarding partnership, you may fit right into the WIN Home Inspection franchise. WIN Home Inspection also encourages veterans to apply to become a franchisee by offering a discount on the franchise fee.
Combining prior knowledge of realty, construction, or other trade skills may help you excel as a franchisee. With that said, the company is also open to franchisees without any prior experience in the field. They will provide the training and support to get you started.
Independent inspectors may also find satisfaction and freedom as a WIN Home Inspection franchisee because the company takes care of marketing and other operational components of the business. In addition, you could operate your Win Home Inspection location as an absentee owner, home-based business, or part-time business. As a result, you could find that you have a more flexible life-work balance as a franchisee with WIN Home Inspection.
What Might Make WIN Home Inspection a Good Choice?
This company is one of the bigger players among home inspection companies in the industry, with several locations across the country. Multiple times in the past decade, WIN Home Inspection has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, which is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
As a franchisee, you may find the nature of home inspections appealing. As mentioned earlier, franchisees do not need a storefront or inventory, which may lower operational costs.
Once in, franchisees can access personalized business support resources and learn new professional and personal skills. Franchisees can stay connected to the central team through emails, conferences, webinars, and online forums. They may also benefit from the brand's comprehensive training programs and advanced marketing strategies.
How to Start Your Own WIN Home Inspection Franchise
To be part of the WIN Home Inspection team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You'll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover royalty percentages and advertising fees. Be sure to learn about the company's franchising policies, business strategies, and financial requirements. You'll need to ensure that the franchise is the right fit for your investment.
If you decide you want to go through with the franchise—and WIN Home Inspection agrees—you'll advance to the training stage. WIN Home Inspection's training is rigorous and designed for a fast launch and ongoing development.
During a multi-day intensive training program, franchisees will learn about business operations, marketing, and home inspection techniques. You'll receive training on the various technology systems WIN Home Inspectionsuses. Franchisees are also trained exclusively on the approach and methods of operations specific to their geographic area. Before you know it, you'll be opening doors to your future—and inspecting them!
Company Overview
About WIN Home Inspection
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Home Inspections
- Founded
- 1993
- Parent Company
- WIN Home Inspection
- Leadership
- Praful Mittal, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
550 W. Washington Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60661
More from WIN Home Inspection
Owning a WIN Home Inspection franchise is a remarkable opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking flexibility, financial growth, and fulfillment that comes with building a rewarding business while helping others.
WIN is the trusted brand and fastest-growing franchise in the recession-resistant home inspection industry.
What makes us the most sought-after franchise for entrepreneurs?
- We are the only franchise to offer training for ancillary services.
- We are the only franchise to have an in-house, highly specialized marketing team covering virtually every aspect of marketing support for franchise owners.
- Our innovation and technology are unparalleled.
- We have the largest support team.
- The culture of camaraderie among our franchise owners is refreshing and legendary.
Our Franchise Owners are our Strategic Partners. See what some of our Strategic Partners have to say about WIN.
WIN is the Only Franchise to Offer In-House Training for 15+ Essential Services
Receive 160+ hours of robust training through in-person, virtual and ride-along sessions. Our dynamic team of expert trainers are here to guide you through the training, certification and licensing processes so you can seamlessly launch your business. WIN offers ongoing training and development as well as in-house training for 15+ health, safety and maintenance home inspection services so you can continue to serve home buyers, owners and sellers year-round.
The Only End-to-End Marketing Platform Designed for Your Success
At WIN, we have the only end-to-end marketing platform designed to help you create a distinct local presence and establish lasting relationships with clients and Realtors. Our digital and print marketing collateral is the most innovative in the industry, uniquely designed to target various audiences, and is highly customizable to represent your business.
Innovation and Technology to Delight Clients and Accelerate Business Growth
At WIN, we have a relentless commitment to innovation. We’re developing deep analytics and insights for virtually every aspect of homes to increase safety and improve quality of life. We are continually transforming the home inspection industry with investments in cutting-edge tools and applications, and our client-centric approach helps our franchise owners continually offer new and innovative services to their clients.
Find Success with the Largest Support Team
WIN has the largest support team in the industry comprising industry experts, trainers, business coaches, marketers, technologists and more. Our diverse and dynamic team is here to support you in every aspect of your business, so you can launch and grow a successful home inspection franchise with virtually no prior experience.
Be a Part of a Family Built on Integrity and Camaraderie
Our extensive network of colleagues, industry experts and staff are what sets us apart and allows us to support a franchise model built on commitment, integrity, innovation and investments. Our Strategic Partners look forward to our regional and national events where they can network with, learn from and talk with like-minded individuals.
Build the Business You Never Thought Possible with the Lowest Start-Up Cost
WIN offers the lowest franchise fee in the industry. Our unique business model requires no storefront and no inventory, making our franchise model low cost and high margin. We also include unlimited access to our team of trainers, marketers, and business coaches at no additional cost.
For veterans and first responders, WIN offers exclusive discounts to make starting their post-service careers within reach. Veterans and first responders can take advantage of 25% off the initial franchise fee as well as special financing.
Start Your Legacy with WIN
Together with our Strategic Partners, we learn, grow and achieve success. We’re in this together, and we can’t wait for you to join our family and start building your legacy. Let’s talk!
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 54
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 270 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a WIN Home Inspection franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $22,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $35,850 - $41,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- WIN Home Inspection offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
- Third Party Financing
- WIN Home Inspection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 160 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where WIN Home Inspection landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where WIN Home Inspection ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #224 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #71 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #34 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #55 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #20 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Home Inspections Category
Ranked #67 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.