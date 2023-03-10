WIN Home Inspection

WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#224 Ranked #262 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$36K - $42K
Units as of 2022
270 53.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

At WIN Home Inspection, long-serving relationships and great service experiences are the topmost priorities. Founded in 1993 and starting its franchise journey a year later, the brand met a growing demand for home inspection services. 

Besides its commitment to providing timely, actionable, and professional information to home buyers and sellers, this company's vast array of services compliments its success story. 

Most WIN Home inspectors have undergone thorough training and are qualified to perform services such as water quality analysis, mold screening, swimming pool inspection, and well systems evaluations. This means that customers may get most, if not all, of their real estate inspection needs under one company's roof.

Why You May Want to Start a WIN Home Inspection Franchise

If you are a franchisee looking for a collaborative, stable, and rewarding partnership, you may fit right into the WIN Home Inspection franchise. WIN Home Inspection also encourages veterans to apply to become a franchisee by offering a discount on the franchise fee.

Combining prior knowledge of realty, construction, or other trade skills may help you excel as a franchisee. With that said, the company is also open to franchisees without any prior experience in the field. They will provide the training and support to get you started. 

Independent inspectors may also find satisfaction and freedom as a WIN Home Inspection franchisee because the company takes care of marketing and other operational components of the business. In addition, you could operate your Win Home Inspection location as an absentee owner, home-based business, or part-time business. As a result, you could find that you have a more flexible life-work balance as a franchisee with WIN Home Inspection.

What Might Make WIN Home Inspection a Good Choice?

This company is one of the bigger players among home inspection companies in the industry, with several locations across the country. Multiple times in the past decade, WIN Home Inspection has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, which is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

As a franchisee, you may find the nature of home inspections appealing. As mentioned earlier, franchisees do not need a storefront or inventory, which may lower operational costs.

Once in, franchisees can access personalized business support resources and learn new professional and personal skills. Franchisees can stay connected to the central team through emails, conferences, webinars, and online forums. They may also benefit from the brand's comprehensive training programs and advanced marketing strategies.

How to Start Your Own WIN Home Inspection Franchise

To be part of the WIN Home Inspection team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You'll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover royalty percentages and advertising fees. Be sure to learn about the company's franchising policies, business strategies, and financial requirements. You'll need to ensure that the franchise is the right fit for your investment. 

If you decide you want to go through with the franchise—and WIN Home Inspection agrees—you'll advance to the training stage. WIN Home Inspection's training is rigorous and designed for a fast launch and ongoing development.

During a multi-day intensive training program, franchisees will learn about business operations, marketing, and home inspection techniques. You'll receive training on the various technology systems WIN Home Inspectionsuses. Franchisees are also trained exclusively on the approach and methods of operations specific to their geographic area. Before you know it, you'll be opening doors to your future—and inspecting them!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About WIN Home Inspection

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1993
Parent Company
WIN Home Inspection
Leadership
Praful Mittal, CEO
Corporate Address
550 W. Washington Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60661
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from WIN Home Inspection

Owning a WIN Home Inspection franchise is a remarkable opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking flexibility, financial growth, and fulfillment that comes with building a rewarding business while helping others.

WIN is the trusted brand and fastest-growing franchise in the recession-resistant home inspection industry.

What makes us the most sought-after franchise for entrepreneurs?

  • We are the only franchise to offer training for ancillary services.
  • We are the only franchise to have an in-house, highly specialized marketing team covering virtually every aspect of marketing support for franchise owners.
  • Our innovation and technology are unparalleled.
  • We have the largest support team.
  • The culture of camaraderie among our franchise owners is refreshing and legendary.

Our Franchise Owners are our Strategic Partners. See what some of our Strategic Partners have to say about WIN.

WIN is the Only Franchise to Offer In-House Training for 15+ Essential Services

Receive 160+ hours of robust training through in-person, virtual and ride-along sessions. Our dynamic team of expert trainers are here to guide you through the training, certification and licensing processes so you can seamlessly launch your business. WIN offers ongoing training and development as well as in-house training for 15+ health, safety and maintenance home inspection services so you can continue to serve home buyers, owners and sellers year-round.

The Only End-to-End Marketing Platform Designed for Your Success

At WIN, we have the only end-to-end marketing platform designed to help you create a distinct local presence and establish lasting relationships with clients and Realtors. Our digital and print marketing collateral is the most innovative in the industry, uniquely designed to target various audiences, and is highly customizable to represent your business.

Innovation and Technology to Delight Clients and Accelerate Business Growth

At WIN, we have a relentless commitment to innovation. We’re developing deep analytics and insights for virtually every aspect of homes to increase safety and improve quality of life. We are continually transforming the home inspection industry with investments in cutting-edge tools and applications, and our client-centric approach helps our franchise owners continually offer new and innovative services to their clients.

Find Success with the Largest Support Team

WIN has the largest support team in the industry comprising industry experts, trainers, business coaches, marketers, technologists and more. Our diverse and dynamic team is here to support you in every aspect of your business, so you can launch and grow a successful home inspection franchise with virtually no prior experience.

Be a Part of a Family Built on Integrity and Camaraderie

Our extensive network of colleagues, industry experts and staff are what sets us apart and allows us to support a franchise model built on commitment, integrity, innovation and investments. Our Strategic Partners look forward to our regional and national events where they can network with, learn from and talk with like-minded individuals.

Build the Business You Never Thought Possible with the Lowest Start-Up Cost

WIN offers the lowest franchise fee in the industry. Our unique business model requires no storefront and no inventory, making our franchise model low cost and high margin. We also include unlimited access to our team of trainers, marketers, and business coaches at no additional cost.

For veterans and first responders, WIN offers exclusive discounts to make starting their post-service careers within reach. Veterans and first responders can take advantage of 25% off the initial franchise fee as well as special financing.

Start Your Legacy with WIN

Together with our Strategic Partners, we learn, grow and achieve success. We’re in this together, and we can’t wait for you to join our family and start building your legacy. Let’s talk!

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
54
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
270 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a WIN Home Inspection franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$22,900
Initial Investment
$35,850 - $41,900
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
WIN Home Inspection offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
WIN Home Inspection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
160 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where WIN Home Inspection landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where WIN Home Inspection ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #224 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #71 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #34 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #55 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #20 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Home Inspections Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #67 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing