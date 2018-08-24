WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
3326 Aspen Grove Dr., #160
Franklin, TN 37067
CEO
Dianne Knapp
Parent Company
WIN Home Inspection
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,150 - $67,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,000 - $22,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
WIN Home Inspection offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
WIN Home Inspection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Additional Training:
Online pre-training, 40 hours; at training facility, 2 weeks