Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy

VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author

Brian Tracy is Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. He is the leading coach on the topics of Leadership, Selling, Self-Esteem, Goals, Strategy, Creativity and Success Psychology. Throughout his 40+ year career, Brian has consulted for more than 1,000 companies and addressed more than 5,000,000 people in 5,000 talks and seminars throughout the US, Canada and 70 other countries worldwide. He is the top selling author of over 70 books, including Eat That Frog, a New York Times Best Selling book. In addition to this, he has written and produced more than 500 audio and video learning programs, including the worldwide, best-selling Psychology of Achievement, which has been translated into more than 28 languages.

To learn more about Brian Tracy, please visit www.briantracy.com/entrepreneurmag.

 

More From Brian Tracy

5 Steps to Setting Achievable Financial Goals
Personal Finance

5 Steps to Setting Achievable Financial Goals

Think big, start small.
2 min read
The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook
Books

The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook

Your ebook could be making sales earlier than later with these tips.
2 min read
Discover Your Purpose in Life By Honestly Answering These Questions
Success Strategies

Discover Your Purpose in Life By Honestly Answering These Questions

Get in touch with what could make you feel truly fulfilled.
2 min read
The 2 Aspects of Your Business Model That Can Make or Break Your Profitability
Success Strategies

The 2 Aspects of Your Business Model That Can Make or Break Your Profitability

Your bottom line will thank you for paying attention to these key areas.
2 min read
Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips
Writing

Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips

Brian Tracy has a few suggestions to help reignite motivation.
2 min read
Why True Leaders Acknowledge Reality (And Their Own Mistakes)
Leadership Qualities

Why True Leaders Acknowledge Reality (And Their Own Mistakes)

Brian Tracy lists a few important traits that crop up in strong leaders.
2 min read
A Business Coach May Just Be the Resource You Need to Refresh Your Company Mission
Business Coaching

A Business Coach May Just Be the Resource You Need to Refresh Your Company Mission

In this video, Brian Tracy lays out some of the benefits coaching may afford you.
2 min read
4 Simple Steps to Begin Building an International Brand
International Business

4 Simple Steps to Begin Building an International Brand

The more you work on establishing new, global relationships, the closer you'll move to new sources of revenue.
2 min read
Cut Out These Everyday Distractions and See Your Productivity Skyrocket
Productivity

Cut Out These Everyday Distractions and See Your Productivity Skyrocket

Open up your schedule with the help of Brian Tracy and these efficiency hacks.
2 min read
Why a Positive Attitude Is the First Step to a Successful Career
Success Strategies

Why a Positive Attitude Is the First Step to a Successful Career

Progress in your career starts with your own mindset.
2 min read
The 3 Most Important Things You Need to Find Success
Success Strategies

The 3 Most Important Things You Need to Find Success

These three tenets of staying focused and energized will help you see results.
2 min read
Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy
Negativity

Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy

Here's how to beat them.
2 min read
The Secrets That Every Successful Millionaire Knows
Success Strategies

The Secrets That Every Successful Millionaire Knows

Brian Tracy describes some of the types of thinking and lifestyle that help high achievers reach the top.
2 min read
Take Your Sales Skills to the Next Level With These 5 Simple Steps
Sales Strategies

Take Your Sales Skills to the Next Level With These 5 Simple Steps

Learn to sell nearly anything.
2 min read
Achieve Financial Freedom With These 7 Easy Steps
Goals

Achieve Financial Freedom With These 7 Easy Steps

Break free of money stress by changing how you think about your finances.
2 min read

Books by Brian Tracy

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.