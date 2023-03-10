Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#91 Ranked #86 last year
- Initial investment
-
$382K - $784K
- Units as of 2022
-
5,072 12.2% over 3 years
Start an Anytime Fitness Franchise | Costs and Requirements
If you’ve always wanted to own your own business, you’re ready to get into your next business venture, and you love the fitness industry enough to make it your business, opening your own Anytime Fitness could be the perfect opportunity.
Here’s everything you need to know on becoming an Anytime Fitness franchise owner.
What Is Anytime Fitness’s Mission?
Anytime Fitness prides itself on being authentic. It strives to create plans for its customers that fit into their lifestyles and support their journey.
Anytime Fitness understands that everyone runs on a unique schedule, which is why they are open 24/7 — it doesn’t get more real than that.
In addition, Anytime Fitness promises its customers four things when they join:
- Members are supported by staff, no matter what.
- Members will have access to training tools throughout their entire journey.
- Anytime Fitness will remain the most convenient gym on the planet.
- Anytime Fitness is more than a gym; it’s a community.
The History of Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness makes some pretty significant promises. But how did these promises develop?
In 2002, founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen identified a problem within their Minnesota community and became determined to find a solution.
The problem was this: no gym around fit everyone’s needs. There was not a gym around that was affordable, convenient, welcoming, and open 24/7.
When they introduced their idea, the two had plenty of doubters, but they went on with their business venture. Since then, Anytime Fitness has grown, even through hard financial times.
Since 2002, Anytime Fitness has grown to over 4,800 gyms with over 4,000,000 members from all demographics in over 38 countries.
Should You Become an Anytime Fitness Franchisee?
What exactly comes with owning a gym franchise? Whether you’re a new business owner or seasoned in the franchise system, it’s essential to weigh the pros and cons of becoming a franchise owner.
Pros of becoming a franchise owner include:
- Proven successful roadmap for business
- Brand name recognition
- Broad purchasing benefits
- Profit margin potential
Cons of becoming a franchise owner include:
- Limited creativity and possible restrictions on ideas
- Continuous cost of investment
- Franchisors have access to your financial records
Why Might Anytime Fitness Be a Good Franchise Choice?
There are so many business ventures to choose from, so you must pick the right franchise opportunity. If you’re researching reasons to own an Anytime Fitness center, look below at some of Anytime Fitness’s most attractive aspects.
Brand Name Recognition
Did you know that Anytime Fitness gains a new member every minute of every day?
Because Anytime Fitness is the first franchise on all seven continents, with over 4,700 territories sold and 4 million members worldwide, your location will have built-in visibility and customer loyalty.
Because Anytime Fitness is an internationally recognized name, you won’t have to worry about building a following or customer base from scratch. Customers who know Anytime Fitness will already be familiar with the company's unique offerings and environment.
Growth Potential
Because you will join an established franchise with a successful business model, your location will have a head start versus starting your own fitness franchise from scratch. While you might only be looking to start with one piece of real estate, 60% of Anytime Fitness’s existing franchisees own more than one club because of the income potential of owning multiple locations.
The Culture
Anytime Fitness cares about the culture in its gyms, not just for members working out but for employees and franchisees who run their locations. The company wants its franchisees to strive for financial success but have fun.
Anytime Fitness focuses on four P’s of its culture:
- People
- Purpose
- Profit
- Play
Care and Involvement
Anytime Fitness wants its franchisees to succeed. When you open your location, Anytime Fitness will be there to support you throughout your tenure.
You can count on the following:
- Low-cost investment
- Low royalty fees
- Simple process
- 360 personal support
- Top-ranked business
- Volume buying power
- Startup support
- Ongoing support
- Marketing support
Employee Perks
Naturally, you’ll employ a team of people when you open an Anytime Fitness location. Finding great employees isn’t always easy, but with the many incentives Anytime Fitness provides its workforce, attracting excellent workers and high-quality trainers may not be as hard as you might imagine.
For instance, when it comes to benefits, healthcare is one of the most competitive and important areas that potential employees expect support from their employer. Aside from traditional healthcare benefits, Anytime Fitness prides itself on lowering employee’s healthcare spending by helping them live a healthy lifestyle.
To do this, Anytime Fitness provides all employees global reciprocity, which means full access to Anytime Fitness clubs worldwide. Employees also have access to personal training services. This is done to encourage and enable Anytime Fitness workers to prioritize their fitness, anytime and all the time.
Other perks offered to employees include:
- Group membership program
- Fitness reimbursement program
- Voucher program
- Physical fitness assessment testing
Anytime Fitness Franchise Costs and Requirements
If you’re interested in owning an Anytime Fitness franchise, Entrepreneur is here to help. Before getting into the step-by-step process, look over the initial financial requirements below and ensure you’re ready to move forward with the process.
- Initial Franchise Fee: $42,500
- Initial Investment: $381,575 - $783,897
- Net Worth Requirement: $350,000
- Liquid Capital Requirements: $175,000
- Royalty Fee: $699 per month
- Ad Royalty Fee: $600 per month
- Term of Agreement: 5 years
If financing is a potential roadblock to opening an Anytime Fitness location, the company may be able to provide the support you need. Anytime Fitness has relationships with third-party sources that offer financing to cover franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.
In addition to that, veterans can get $2,500 - $7,500 off the franchise fee.
How To Become an Anytime Fitness Franchise Owner
1. Apply
You will fill out an application with essential information, including your name, contact information, experience and why you chose Anytime Fitness over its competition.
2. Due Diligence
Once Anytime Fitness accepts your application, they will complete a background check and ask for your business plan. Then, you’ll have some time to go over the franchise agreement and research and give you time to conduct your research on prospective locations.
Business Plan
Anytime Fitness asks for your business plan to get a sense of your goals and to pinpoint how they can help you succeed.
The contents of your business plan should include the following:
- Executive summary
- Market analysis
- Target audience
- Logistics and operations
- Financial details
Franchise Disclosure Agreement
Anytime Fitness will provide you with their Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) to help you with your research.
Key details of the FDD should include the following:
- Company’s description and history
- Current or previous litigations
- History of bankruptcy
- Investment costs and fees
- Products and services details
- Copyrights, patents, and proprietary information
- Financial statements
The Location
Anytime Fitness will likely provide you with parameters and geographical locations where it is looking to expand. Once you receive those guidelines, you can do further research to discover the right place to open your business.
As you hunt for the perfect location, you should consider the following:
- Are there competitors in the area? (Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, L.A. Fitness)
- Do your competitors offer 24/7 access, or will your location fill that void?
- What kind of traffic does the area get?
- Is the location easily accessible to customers?
- What are Anytime Fitness’s regulations for its locations?
- Will the space accommodate the setup, equipment, and amenities?
3. Put It in Writing
Once you’ve settled on a location, it’s time to make things official by signing the franchise agreement. While anyone can open a location, the process can be selective. There is still plenty of work to be done, but make sure you take a moment to celebrate and reflect. This is a big deal.
4. Onboarding and Training
After accepting your franchise application, you’ll undergo an onboarding and training program with Anytime Fitness. The training program will help you learn the tricks to maintaining your business operations, developing your management skills, and promoting growth.
7. Open Your Gym
The research is finished. All the documents are signed, the gym is built and you’ve finished your training. Now, it’s finally time to open your own Anytime Fitness franchise business. Get ready to offer your customers state-of-the-art fitness equipment, various classes, and quality services including:
- Treadmills
- Ellipticals
- Stair Climbers
- Rowing Machines
- Free Weights
- Racks
- Kettlebells
- Personal Training
- Team Workouts
- Tanning
- Spin, Zumba, cardio, conditioning, and yoga classes
- 24-hour access and security
- Private restrooms and showers
- Health plan discounts
- Wellness programs
If you’ve got the financial means and love for the fitness industry, Anytime Fitness could be a rewarding new business opportunity.
Company Overview
About Anytime Fitness
A Proven Franchise
At Anytime Fitness, we understand what members want from their fitness facilities, and our franchisees are well-prepared to deliver. We pioneered the 24/7 access model, giving members the ability to come and go as they please and making it easier for franchisees to run their businesses with fewer staff on hand. Our owners can keep their doors open longer, boosting revenue and making it even easier for their members to access life-changing fitness services. With the added benefit of personal and group training and coaching services, Anytime Fitness franchises are able to address the wellness needs of all their members and capitalize on multiple facets of the fitness industry.
Since our founding in 2002, we've used this model to spur robust growth around the world. With nearly 5,000 locations in the US and international markets, we're proud to be breaking records, receiving resounding industry recognition, and helping members in many markets improve their lives every day.
Recurring Revenue and So Much More
Anytime Fitness can be a more affordable opportunity than others in the fitness space. Our fixed rate royalties, smaller square footage, and streamlined model make it easier for our owners to start, manage, and grow their businesses.
Along with our affordable model, we offer the potential for recurring revenue through membership fees, as well as additional revenue streams like personal and group training. Anytime Fitness franchisees have the ability to improve their communities and build businesses they can be proud of thanks to our proven system and fantastic franchise family.
Support Where You Need It
From startup to marketing, the support from our franchise family never stops. Our franchise coaches and other corporate staff are continually developing new and exciting ways to support you. We're here to answer your questions and provide you with the training you need to thrive in your market.
- Startup Support:
Site selection, lease negotiation, financing, club layout and design and comprehensive training
- Ongoing Support:
Online operations manual, advanced training, regional training sessions, onsite visits, conference calls, webinars and online tools
- National Branding and Marketing Support:
TV spots, radio ads, direct mail, digital advertising and marketing collateral
Passion with a purpose
Our mantra at Anytime Fitness is “People. Purpose. Profits. Play.” In this fast-growing industry, it'ss more important than ever to find a franchise opportunity you truly believe in. We're committed to transforming lives and improving the self-esteem of the world, and we're excited to help you join us.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 380
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 5,072 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Anytime Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $381,575 - $783,897
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500-$7,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $699/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $600/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Anytime Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 34 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Anytime Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Anytime Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
