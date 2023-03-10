Big O Tires is one of the top-tier tire and auto services franchises in the U.S. Big O Tires holds annual national conventions that franchisees are encouraged to attend, particularly if it is the first annual convention of a franchisee's career.

Big O Tires has been around for more than half a century and franchising for close to four decades. There are over 400 Big O Tires outlets in the U.S., and it continues to be a leading business rooted in a culture of excellence. Big O Tires has the resources needed to fill gaps in a diverse, dynamic, and complex automotive world.

Why You May Want to Start a Big O Tires Franchise

Big O Tires offers two franchise models—product distribution franchises and business format franchises. The franchisor provides an initial online training and capacity-building program to provide franchisees with information about the two options so they can make an informed decision before investing.

You can experience the curriculum at the company training facilities or a virtual classroom. Field training and operations certification is provided for and conducted at a Big O Tires store.

The franchisor suggests a few days of online training followed by multiple weeks of facilitated training and another couple of weeks of field training.

What Might Make Big O Tires a Good Choice?

Big O Tires has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Big O Tires gives you the freedom to operate independently with an experienced team behind you, providing the support, resources, and training you need.

To own a Big O Tires franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready with enough capital available for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and startup fees, as well as other possible expenses. Additional expenses will include an advertising fee and royalty fee, as well as a potential renewal fee. Additionally, veterans are offered significant discount off the franchise fee by Big O Tires.

How to Open Your Own Big O Tires Franchise

As you make your decision regarding opening a Big O Tires franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may be counterproductive.

By joining Big O Tires, you are becoming part of a family with many successful franchisees. There is absolutely no automotive experience required. Prospective franchisees must go through the new franchise orientation, which is a briefing developed to help you understand Big O Tires better. The document guides you through their desired culture of creating outstanding customer interactions and other elements in their core business value that make them excel.

An assistant will guide you through the process of opening a franchise, providing insights into customer relations and service techniques. Big O Tires will teach you advanced phone skills, including an overview of product lines, setting the stage for you to open your new franchise.