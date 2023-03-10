Big O Tires
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#157 Ranked #138 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$334K - $1.4M
Units as of 2022
466 1.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Big O Tires is one of the top-tier tire and auto services franchises in the U.S. Big O Tires holds annual national conventions that franchisees are encouraged to attend, particularly if it is the first annual convention of a franchisee's career.

Big O Tires has been around for more than half a century and franchising for close to four decades. There are over 400 Big O Tires outlets in the U.S., and it continues to be a leading business rooted in a culture of excellence. Big O Tires has the resources needed to fill gaps in a diverse, dynamic, and complex automotive world.

Why You May Want to Start a Big O Tires Franchise 

Big O Tires offers two franchise models—product distribution franchises and business format franchises. The franchisor provides an initial online training and capacity-building program to provide franchisees with information about the two options so they can make an informed decision before investing.

You can experience the curriculum at the company training facilities or a virtual classroom. Field training and operations certification is provided for and conducted at a Big O Tires store.

The franchisor suggests a few days of online training followed by multiple weeks of facilitated training and another couple of weeks of field training. 

What Might Make Big O Tires a Good Choice?

Big O Tires has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

 Big O Tires gives you the freedom to operate independently with an experienced team behind you, providing the support, resources, and training you need.

To own a Big O Tires franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready with enough capital available for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and startup fees, as well as other possible expenses. Additional expenses will include an advertising fee and royalty fee, as well as a potential renewal fee. Additionally, veterans are offered  significant discount off the franchise fee by Big O Tires.

How to Open Your Own Big O Tires Franchise

As you make your decision regarding opening a Big O Tires franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may be counterproductive.

By joining Big O Tires, you are becoming part of a family with many successful franchisees. There is absolutely no automotive experience required. Prospective franchisees must go through the new franchise orientation, which is a briefing developed to help you understand Big O Tires better. The document guides you through their desired culture of creating outstanding customer interactions and other elements in their core business value that make them excel.

An assistant will guide you through the process of opening a franchise, providing insights into customer relations and service techniques. Big O Tires will teach you advanced phone skills, including an overview of product lines, setting the stage for you to open your new franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Big O Tires

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1962
Parent Company
TBC Corp.
Leadership
Brian Maciak, GM & VP
Corporate Address
4300 TBC Wy.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
500
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

# of Units
466 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Big O Tires franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$333,500 - $1,441,800
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
2-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Big O Tires has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
67 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Big O Tires? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Big O Tires landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Big O Tires ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #157 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #20 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Wheels & Tires Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Big O Tires.

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Christian Brothers Automotive

Auto repair
Ranked #202
Learn More

Grease Monkey

Oil changes, preventive maintenance, brakes, light repairs
Ranked #126
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing