7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs scratch the surface with AI — writing headlines, generating copy, tweaking posts. That's like using a supercomputer just to check your email. You're massively underutilizing its power and risking falling behind.

In this video, I reveal seven hidden AI capabilities that can 10x your output and give you an edge before everyone else catches on.

What you'll discover:

  • Web-surfing AI assistant: Open its own browser, research opportunities, reply to comments and even spot viral trends before they take off.
  • Deep research engine: Run competitor analysis, uncover market gaps and get data-backed insights — without expensive software.
  • Automation without code: Build intelligent agents that handle admin, integrate with your apps and make smart decisions for you.
  • Instant presentation creator: Transform outlines, transcripts, or blogs into polished decks in minutes.
  • Social listening powerhouse: Track competitor activity, scrape audience insights and identify content that resonates.
  • Data analyst on demand: Turn raw numbers into clear reports, charts and insights to optimize campaigns and offers.
  • All-in-one AI toolbox: Explore advanced tools for voice, sentiment, content and more — expanding what one person can achieve.

These are advanced strategies, but I'll break them down step-by-step so you can apply them today. If you're serious about scaling your business with AI, this video is your blueprint.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

