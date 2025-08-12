Have what it takes to lead and own a franchise? We asked top franchisors what they're doing to stay on top — and the traits they say helped them succeed.

This story appears in the July 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Franchise leaders know what it takes to build something that lasts.

So we asked some of the top names in the industry to share the traits they believe separate good franchisors from great ones. Whether you already own a franchise or are thinking about getting involved, use this list to reflect on your own approach and find areas to grow. We also asked what they're doing to keep their brands ahead of the curve. Check out their answers below.

Related: Why Do Some Franchisees Crush It and Others Fail? It Comes Down to This Formula.

We Asked Franchisors

What qualities do you think set the best franchisors apart?

"They're visionaries, with a game plan. They know how to build a brand that's not just a business, but a movement, and are set apart by their dedication to transparency, consistency, and culture. They give their franchisees the tools, the playbook, and the freedom to win, without losing the essence of what makes the brand great." — Adam Sartin, vice president of franchise growth and development, Motto Mortgage

"Good franchisors listen to their owners. Great franchisors create advisory councils and have a feedback loop that allows franchisees to share what is working and opportunities for improvement. The best of the best aggregate mistakes and create open channels for the sharing of best practices among franchisees." — Eric Martin, senior vice president of franchise development, Lawn Doctor

"The best franchisors have an entrepreneurial mindset. They approach the business with a creative and innovative spirit, always looking for new opportunities and ways to grow and evolve. An entrepreneurial franchisor is willing to take calculated risks, adapt to changes in the market, and be proactive in driving the success of their franchise network." —Doug Dickison, founder and chairman, Destination Athlete

Related: 4 Reasons Why Local Entrepreneurship Is the Secret Weapon of Great Franchises

What is your company doing to stay at the top of your industry?

"We've found the perfect sweet spot by cobranding Great American Cookies with our sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery. Since launching this concept in 2014, we've grown to over 170 cobranded locations worldwide, with franchisees seeing a 10% to 20% lift in incremental sales." — Allison Lauenstein, president, Great American Cookies

"We stay ahead by continuously investing in technology, enhancing customer experience, and listening closely to our franchise owners. Our focus on operational excellence, brand consistency, and local community engagement helps drive both customer loyalty and raving fans." — Adam Biedenbender, vice president of franchise development, CertaPro Painters

"We've focused on delivering a personalized, world-class customer service model that is resilient during uncertain times. And we continue to grow and outperform market conditions by relentlessly listening to our franchisees and customers and pursuing opportunities that earn our customers' loyalty." — Steve Chambers, vice president, retail and business development, The UPS Store

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.