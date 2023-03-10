Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies

Cookies, cookie cakes, brownies
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$277K - $403K
Units as of 2022
365 4% over 3 years
Company Overview

Great American Cookies opened its first store in Atlanta's Perimeter Mall in 1977. From one family chocolate cookie recipe, it added a complete line of cookies and brownies and began franchising in 1978. In addition to regular cookies, most stores feature large plate- or pan-sized cookies with personalized messages for parties or special occasions.
Great American Cookies is part of Global Franchise Group, which also franchises Pretzelmaker, Marble Slab Creamery, and MaggieMoo's.

About Great American Cookies

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Baked Goods, Cookies
Founded
1977
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
365 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Great American Cookies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$277,400 - $403,150
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Great American Cookies landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

