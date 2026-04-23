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Key Takeaways Preparation, especially reviewing the FDD and speaking with franchisees, is essential.

Reflect after the meeting; prioritize long-term fit over rushing into a decision.

As a prospective franchisee, you’ve probably already dug into the finances and operations of the brand you’re thinking of buying into. So, what’s left to learn on a Franchise Discovery Day? Is this just a fancy kind of meet-and-greet with the brand’s leadership?

Far from it. Discovery Day is a critical step in the decision-making process that helps both parties move forward with confidence or decide not to proceed. At our company, it typically lasts for two or three hours and is held virtually. At any brand’s Discovery Day, you’ll probably meet representatives of the leadership, operations, marketing and training teams, explore the business model in depth and be encouraged to ask detailed questions.

All the queries come down to the single most important question of your day: Are we the right fit for each other?

By the time you get to Discovery Day, you should already know whether the brand is a good choice on paper. The franchisor should know the same about you, and you should be aware that they’ll be checking you out while you’re evaluating them.

Before: Do your homework

A successful Discovery Day starts well before the meeting itself. Prospects who get the most out of the experience come prepared.

Start by thoroughly reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). It contains essential information about the business, including fees, obligations, and financial performance. Walking into Discovery Day without understanding the FDD is like showing up to an exam without studying.

Next, speak with existing franchisees. This is one of the most valuable steps in the entire process. Ask about their day-to-day experience, the level of support they receive and how the franchisor responds during challenging times. Their insights will give you a real-world perspective that no presentation can replicate.

Finally, come with questions. Discovery Day is not a passive experience. It’s your opportunity to dig deeper into areas that matter most to you. The more specific your questions, the more valuable the session will be.

During: Evaluate the fit

When Discovery Day begins, you might be guided through different aspects of the business, including a virtual tour of the headquarters or a typical franchise location, and see presentations from various department leaders.

It’s good to take a deep dive into operations. But what you really want to know is whether they share your values and work ethic. Will they support you if times get tough? Do their systems make sense? Does their leadership style align with yours?

This is the bottom line that counts: Can you see yourself working with them?

Franchising is a long-term partnership. While the franchise agreement outlines the structure, it can’t account for every situation. The relationship you build with the franchisor and their willingness to communicate and collaborate will play a major role in your success.

Discovery Day also gives the franchisor a chance to evaluate you. They’re looking at how you engage, how prepared you are and how seriously you’re approaching the opportunity. In many cases, impressions can change significantly during this meeting. A first quiet candidate may open up and impress the team, or someone who looked strong on paper may reveal a lack of readiness.

Simply put, both sides are assessing whether this partnership will work.

After: Reflect, don’t rush

One of the biggest misconceptions about Discovery Day is that it’s the moment when a deal is closed. In reality, it should be a moment for reflection, not pressure.

After the session, take time to process what you’ve learned. Revisit your notes and compare your expectations with what you experienced. And yes, it’s perfectly fine to reach out with follow-up questions if you forgot to ask something.

What’s next? At our company, we end the visit by asking for a refundable deposit if they want to proceed. From there, the focus shifts to territory selection, final due diligence and ultimately signing the franchise agreement.

But it’s equally important to recognize when something doesn’t feel right. Walking away from an opportunity that isn’t the right fit is just as valuable as moving forward with one that is.

Discovering what matters

The most successful franchisees don’t use this day to be convinced. They use it to confirm what they’ve already researched, validate the people behind the brand and determine whether they can truly see themselves as part of the system.

If you approach Discovery Day prepared, engaged and honest with yourself, you’ll walk away with the insight you need to make one of the most important business decisions of your life.