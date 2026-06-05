How High-Growth Leaders Turn Culture Into a Retention System That Actually Works

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The current economy is not for the faint of heart. Geopolitical volatility, shifting tariffs, market instability and the rapid acceleration of AI are disrupting entire industries almost overnight. Yet companies are still expected to attract and retain top talent, drive productivity and get the most from their people.

Many leaders assume compensation is the answer. While pay matters, it is rarely the reason great employees stay. In my work as CEO of Prowess, advising high-growth founders, CEOs and family offices around the world, I’ve found that the organizations that retain top talent and consistently outperform their competitors have something else in common: a strong, intentional culture.

If you want to build a workplace people do not want to leave — and one that helps drive performance, innovation and growth — start with these strategies.

Use insider language

In the book Unreasonable Hospitality, Will Guidara — former owner of elite New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park — explores how ordinary transactions become extraordinary experiences when teams are trained to exceed expectations. One of the most effective tools he describes is internal language. His team’s phrase, “Make It Nice,” became shorthand for going the extra mile. Over time, it evolved into part of the company’s cultural DNA. That’s the power of shared language. It creates belonging, alignment and speed. Teams begin to operate like insiders who understand more than what’s explicitly said. Every organization can build this. Simple, repeated phrases become cultural anchors that reinforce standards and identity.

Build simple signals that improve team coordination

As the African proverb goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” In high-stakes environments, communication needs to be seamless. During interviews or live events, I sometimes need immediate support without disrupting the conversation. That’s where “code gestures” come in, something I first saw formalized by servers at Eleven Madison Park in New York. When staff needed assistance, they would lightly touch their lapel and another team member would appear almost instantly. It was subtle, efficient and completely understood by the team.

Every organization can benefit from similar non-verbal systems. The question is simple: What internal signals allow your team to move quickly without breaking flow?

Create a culture where creativity is rewarded

When was the last time someone on your team surprised you with an idea you didn’t ask for? If nothing comes to mind, the issue is rarely the team. It is usually the environment. Creativity requires a permission structure and psychological safety. Without those conditions, people default to execution rather than invention.

Satya Nadella’s transformation of Microsoft is a clear example. He replaced a “know-it-all” culture with a “learn-it-all” mindset, dismantling internal competition in favor of curiosity and collaboration. The result was not just cultural change but extraordinary business growth, with Microsoft’s valuation rising from roughly $300 billion to more than $3 trillion.

The lesson is simple: when people feel safe to think, they produce better outcomes than any directive could create.

Make feedback part of your operating system

Most organizations already have SOPs, KPIs and reporting systems in place. The problem is not structure — It is distance.

Leadership often becomes disconnected from the operational layer where real-time insights live. As a result, decisions can feel top-down and misaligned with day-to-day reality.

At Prowess, we approach this differently. We actively create space for feedback in real time. In meetings, team members are encouraged to share what is not working, why it is happening and what they would change. We also use centralized channels like Slack to ensure ideas and concerns are captured continuously, not episodically.

This creates faster iteration, stronger engagement and deeper ownership across the team.

Turn employees into ambassadors for your brand

Your team should not simply execute your brand. They should embody it. Strong cultures turn employees into ambassadors — people who naturally represent and extend the business beyond their formal role. This goes beyond apparel or slogans. It is about identity. Giving teams shared language, names or phrases creates belonging and strengthens alignment. Think of how communities form around identities like “Swifties” or “Monsters.”

Well-designed internal language can become external currency. Phrases like “Go where you’re treated best” or “Everything is figureoutable” are memorable because they are rooted in belief and repetition. When done well, your team does not just work for the brand. They speak for it.

Use stories to reinforce culture and values

Every strong culture is anchored in origin stories — or what we call “key pillar stories.” These are the moments that define why the organization exists and what it stands for. If the company is young, employees may still have direct access to the founders who built it. But as the years pass—whether five, ten or fifty—and leadership transitions occur, the principles that once guided decision-making can lose their meaning and emotional connection.

Your goal is to restore the soul of the organization. Share the stories that shaped the business during daily huddles, team meetings or quarterly gatherings. I would utilize bridge phrases like “Our founder bet everything on one handshake deal, and this is why we do this” or “one of the things we believe in goes back to when we first began.” Phrases like this give your team context for the rules, but it’s also language that your staff can use to promote you and help them feel a part of something that is greater.

Stories are not nostalgia. They are operating systems for culture.