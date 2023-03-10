CertaPro Painters
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#150 Ranked #123 last year
Initial investment
$156K - $232K
Units as of 2022
372 3.6% over 3 years
The FirstService company was started in 1989 by Jay S. Hennick. It began as a swimming pool management company. In the 1990s, it gave birth to various residential service franchises, referred to as FirstService Brands. In 1992, FirstService started a new company, CertaPro Painters, with the sole aim of making residential and commercial painting services more convenient for homeowners and business owners alike. 

CertaPro Painters provides interior and exterior painting services for many people all throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are over 350 franchised locations throughout North America.

Why You May Want to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise

From beginning to end, your clients may appreciate your work. CertaPro Painters usually keeps in contact with clients to update them on the progress of the project. Painters also typically stay close to the estimation given. This way, clients know what to expect in the final payment. By opening a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may grab the attention of local businesses while being supported by the resources of a national chain. CertaPro Paintersstays to finish the job.

When working at your client's property, CertaPro Painters strives to always take care of it like it's their own. Crews are expected to take time to shift furniture carefully, tape drop cloths and put other precautionary things in place while painting houses. When finished, CertaPro Painters removes all the debris, leaving projects better than when they began.

CertaPro Painters is usually so confident in their work that franchises typically offer a two-year guarantee against lousy workmanship. If clients find that their paint is peeling, blistering, or chipping, they may contact CertaPro Painters, and the team will be happy to take a look at it. When clients hire CertaPro Painters, they are generally guaranteed peace of mind since most teams are certified and insured according to local requirements. 

What Might Make a CertPro Painters a Good Choice?

CertaPro Painters is one of the biggest painting companies in North America. This may allow for the expansion of the company for franchisees that are backed by a widely recognized brand.

When you open a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may gain marketing materials with CertaPro Painters trademarks, operation manuals, a business format, a website, and other technological assets necessary to start a painting business.

How to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise

To be a part of the CertaPro Painters team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Franchise agreements are usually for about ten years and can be re-upped for a sum at the end of the contract if both parties wish to remain in business with each other. As a franchisee, you might be given an assigned territory that other franchisees cannot work in. This territory typically only applies to residential painting; commercial painting may not be exclusive to set territories.

Getting started with CertaPro Painters is fairly simple. The process usually includes various webinars where you may learn more about the business. Typically, franchisees are required to attend more training regarding clientele, location, and business skills.

If you meet all the requirements, you may be approved and awarded a franchise license. CertaPro Painters is ready to support you in your journey. 

Company Overview

About CertaPro Painters

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1992
Parent Company
FirstService Brands
Leadership
Christy Katubi, Director of Corporate Initiatives
Corporate Address
2621 Van Buren Ave., #550A
Audubon, PA 19403
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
83
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
372 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CertaPro Painters franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$64,900
Initial Investment
$155,650 - $232,400
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
CertaPro Painters offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
CertaPro Painters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CertaPro Painters landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where CertaPro Painters ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #150 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #104 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #42 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #18 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Painting in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Painting Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #28 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
