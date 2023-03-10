The FirstService company was started in 1989 by Jay S. Hennick. It began as a swimming pool management company. In the 1990s, it gave birth to various residential service franchises, referred to as FirstService Brands. In 1992, FirstService started a new company, CertaPro Painters, with the sole aim of making residential and commercial painting services more convenient for homeowners and business owners alike.

CertaPro Painters provides interior and exterior painting services for many people all throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are over 350 franchised locations throughout North America.

Why You May Want to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise

From beginning to end, your clients may appreciate your work. CertaPro Painters usually keeps in contact with clients to update them on the progress of the project. Painters also typically stay close to the estimation given. This way, clients know what to expect in the final payment. By opening a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may grab the attention of local businesses while being supported by the resources of a national chain. CertaPro Paintersstays to finish the job.

When working at your client's property, CertaPro Painters strives to always take care of it like it's their own. Crews are expected to take time to shift furniture carefully, tape drop cloths and put other precautionary things in place while painting houses. When finished, CertaPro Painters removes all the debris, leaving projects better than when they began.

CertaPro Painters is usually so confident in their work that franchises typically offer a two-year guarantee against lousy workmanship. If clients find that their paint is peeling, blistering, or chipping, they may contact CertaPro Painters, and the team will be happy to take a look at it. When clients hire CertaPro Painters, they are generally guaranteed peace of mind since most teams are certified and insured according to local requirements.

What Might Make a CertPro Painters a Good Choice?

CertaPro Painters is one of the biggest painting companies in North America. This may allow for the expansion of the company for franchisees that are backed by a widely recognized brand.

When you open a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may gain marketing materials with CertaPro Painters trademarks, operation manuals, a business format, a website, and other technological assets necessary to start a painting business.

How to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise

To be a part of the CertaPro Painters team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Franchise agreements are usually for about ten years and can be re-upped for a sum at the end of the contract if both parties wish to remain in business with each other. As a franchisee, you might be given an assigned territory that other franchisees cannot work in. This territory typically only applies to residential painting; commercial painting may not be exclusive to set territories.

Getting started with CertaPro Painters is fairly simple. The process usually includes various webinars where you may learn more about the business. Typically, franchisees are required to attend more training regarding clientele, location, and business skills.

If you meet all the requirements, you may be approved and awarded a franchise license. CertaPro Painters is ready to support you in your journey.