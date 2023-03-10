Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#150 Ranked #123 last year
- Initial investment
-
$156K - $232K
- Units as of 2022
-
372 3.6% over 3 years
The FirstService company was started in 1989 by Jay S. Hennick. It began as a swimming pool management company. In the 1990s, it gave birth to various residential service franchises, referred to as FirstService Brands. In 1992, FirstService started a new company, CertaPro Painters, with the sole aim of making residential and commercial painting services more convenient for homeowners and business owners alike.
CertaPro Painters provides interior and exterior painting services for many people all throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are over 350 franchised locations throughout North America.
Why You May Want to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise
From beginning to end, your clients may appreciate your work. CertaPro Painters usually keeps in contact with clients to update them on the progress of the project. Painters also typically stay close to the estimation given. This way, clients know what to expect in the final payment. By opening a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may grab the attention of local businesses while being supported by the resources of a national chain. CertaPro Paintersstays to finish the job.
When working at your client's property, CertaPro Painters strives to always take care of it like it's their own. Crews are expected to take time to shift furniture carefully, tape drop cloths and put other precautionary things in place while painting houses. When finished, CertaPro Painters removes all the debris, leaving projects better than when they began.
CertaPro Painters is usually so confident in their work that franchises typically offer a two-year guarantee against lousy workmanship. If clients find that their paint is peeling, blistering, or chipping, they may contact CertaPro Painters, and the team will be happy to take a look at it. When clients hire CertaPro Painters, they are generally guaranteed peace of mind since most teams are certified and insured according to local requirements.
What Might Make a CertPro Painters a Good Choice?
CertaPro Painters is one of the biggest painting companies in North America. This may allow for the expansion of the company for franchisees that are backed by a widely recognized brand.
When you open a CertaPro Painters franchise, you may gain marketing materials with CertaPro Painters trademarks, operation manuals, a business format, a website, and other technological assets necessary to start a painting business.
How to Open a CertaPro Painters Franchise
To be a part of the CertaPro Painters team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Franchise agreements are usually for about ten years and can be re-upped for a sum at the end of the contract if both parties wish to remain in business with each other. As a franchisee, you might be given an assigned territory that other franchisees cannot work in. This territory typically only applies to residential painting; commercial painting may not be exclusive to set territories.
Getting started with CertaPro Painters is fairly simple. The process usually includes various webinars where you may learn more about the business. Typically, franchisees are required to attend more training regarding clientele, location, and business skills.
If you meet all the requirements, you may be approved and awarded a franchise license. CertaPro Painters is ready to support you in your journey.
Company Overview
About CertaPro Painters
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- FirstService Brands
- Leadership
- Christy Katubi, Director of Corporate Initiatives
- Corporate Address
-
2621 Van Buren Ave., #550A
Audubon, PA 19403
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 83
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 372 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CertaPro Painters franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $64,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $155,650 - $232,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- CertaPro Painters offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- CertaPro Painters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like CertaPro Painters? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where CertaPro Painters landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where CertaPro Painters ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #150 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #104 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #42 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #18 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Painting in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Painting Category
Ranked #28 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
