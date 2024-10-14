Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

McDonald's Launched a Happy Meal for the 30th Anniversary of a Classic '90s Sitcom — But There's a Catch The promotion is only available in one country, so fans elsewhere are turning to resale platforms like eBay to buy the collectible toys.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • McDonald's taps into the emotional connection fans have with the iconic 'Friends' sitcom by offering exclusive 'Friends'-themed Happy Meals.
  • With the promotion only available in Spain, fans in other countries are turning to resale platforms like eBay.
  • McDonald's continues its effective strategy of blending pop culture with its brand, generating excitement from both regular customers and new audiences.

McDonald's is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic 90s TV show Friends with a special Happy Meal promotion. The fast-food giant has rolled out limited-edition Friends-themed Happy Meals, complete with collectible packaging and toy figurines of beloved characters Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe.

But there's a catch: the Friends Happy Meal is only available in Spain, leaving fans in other countries out of luck. Many U.S. Friends enthusiasts and collectors around the world are already turning to online resellers or hoping to snag these nostalgic toys through international channels.

Sellers have already started selling the Friends Happy Meal toys on resale platforms like eBay, where individual figures are listed for up to $100, and complete sets are listed for as much as $1,000.

Friends, a classic sitcom from the 1990s, followed six close-knit friends through their personal and professional lives in New York City. The show is known for its humor, including memorable catchphrases, and continues to grow in popularity even decades after its original run. It remains a cultural touchstone for fans worldwide.

By offering exclusive access to these popular Friends character toys, McDonald's has tapped into a powerful marketing formula — the combination of nostalgia and scarcity. This strategy has proved successful in past campaigns, like last summer's Collector's Meals, which also leveraged nostalgia — primarily via the collector's cups included with the meal — to create excitement and increase demand.

As McDonald's continues to blend pop culture with its iconic brand, the company demonstrates its ability to generate significant buzz not only from its core customers but also from a broader audience that might not typically engage with its offerings. By keeping the promotion exclusive and limited, McDonald's reinforces the notion that nostalgia, when paired with exclusivity, can captivate consumers and drive both take-out and in-store traffic.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

