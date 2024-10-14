The promotion is only available in one country, so fans elsewhere are turning to resale platforms like eBay to buy the collectible toys.

McDonald's is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic 90s TV show Friends with a special Happy Meal promotion. The fast-food giant has rolled out limited-edition Friends-themed Happy Meals, complete with collectible packaging and toy figurines of beloved characters Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

But there's a catch: the Friends Happy Meal is only available in Spain, leaving fans in other countries out of luck. Many U.S. Friends enthusiasts and collectors around the world are already turning to online resellers or hoping to snag these nostalgic toys through international channels.

Sellers have already started selling the Friends Happy Meal toys on resale platforms like eBay, where individual figures are listed for up to $100, and complete sets are listed for as much as $1,000.

Related: See The Entrepreneur 2024 Top Franchise Supplier List

Friends, a classic sitcom from the 1990s, followed six close-knit friends through their personal and professional lives in New York City. The show is known for its humor, including memorable catchphrases, and continues to grow in popularity even decades after its original run. It remains a cultural touchstone for fans worldwide.

McDonald's Spain is celebrating 30 years of Friends with an exclusive adult Happy Meal! Fans can collect figurines of all six cast members and enjoy a special sauce called "Monica's Marinara" in the Friends Box.#Friends #Friends30 #McDonaldsSpain #AdultHappyMeal #FriendsBox pic.twitter.com/uEe1qtocav — Respectthechain (@respectthechain) October 9, 2024

By offering exclusive access to these popular Friends character toys, McDonald's has tapped into a powerful marketing formula — the combination of nostalgia and scarcity. This strategy has proved successful in past campaigns, like last summer's Collector's Meals, which also leveraged nostalgia — primarily via the collector's cups included with the meal — to create excitement and increase demand.

Related: Don't Have Time to Start a Business? This Doctor, Lawyer and Now Part-Time Franchisee Would Disagree.

As McDonald's continues to blend pop culture with its iconic brand, the company demonstrates its ability to generate significant buzz not only from its core customers but also from a broader audience that might not typically engage with its offerings. By keeping the promotion exclusive and limited, McDonald's reinforces the notion that nostalgia, when paired with exclusivity, can captivate consumers and drive both take-out and in-store traffic.

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

Read more: Yahoo!