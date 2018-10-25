CertaPro Painters
About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

150 Green Tree Rd., #1003
Oaks, PA 19456

CEO

Charlie Chase

Parent Company

FirstService Brands

Ticker Symbol

FSV

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$134,750 - $169,500

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$57,500 - $57,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

CertaPro Painters offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

CertaPro Painters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee, preferred in-house financing

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

155 hours

Classroom Training:

82 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training available

CertaPro Painters is ranked #306 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
CertaPro Painters franchisees provide interior and exterior painting services for homes and businesses. The Oaks, Pennsylvania, company has locations throughout the United States and Canada.

CertaPro Painters is part of First Service Brands, which includes California Closet Company and Paul Davis Restoration.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $134,750 High - $169,500
Units
+0.8%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +1.1%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
