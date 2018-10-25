CertaPro Painters
Residential and commercial painting
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
150 Green Tree Rd., #1003
Oaks, PA 19456
CEO
Charlie Chase
Parent Company
FirstService Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$134,750 - $169,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$57,500 - $57,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
CertaPro Painters offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
CertaPro Painters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee, preferred in-house financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
155 hours
Classroom Training:
82 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training available
CertaPro Painters is ranked #306 in the Franchise 500!
CertaPro Painters is part of First Service Brands, which includes California Closet Company and Paul Davis Restoration.