Ranked No.1 on Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises list for two consecutive years, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with more than 3,200 gyms serving nearly 2.7 million members on five continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. 

Not Even a Pandemic Could Stop This Fitness Franchise Owner

Andy Gundlach shows how being transparent and establishing trust is often a recipe for success.

3 Big Ways Technology Transformed a Booming Franchise

In order to get a competitive edge, Anytime Fitness embraced advancements in tech and is reaping the rewards.

How a Pizza Industry Executive Found Success in Fitness

Andy Gundlach, owner of more than 30 Anytime Fitness gyms, shares his biggest tips for pursuing a passionate career.

5 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Be More Positive

When you exude positive energy, it comes back to you. Follow these tips for becoming a more cheerful you.

4 Easy Ways Busy Business Owners Can Stay Fit and Healthy

Even the busiest entrepreneurs can make their personal health a priority. Here's how.

5 Quick Tips to Keep Your Body a Finely Tuned and Fit Machine

Being physically healthy is an important key to success. Here's how busy entrepreneurs can find time for fitness.

If POTUS Is America's CEO, Then This Needs to Change Immediately

In business, the best team wins. Anytime Fitness co-founder Chuck Runyon asks: Shouldn't the same apply to politics?

Why Being Your Own Boss is Awesome

Want to dump your 9-to-5 and be the business owner you always dreamed you could be? It doesn't have to be as crazy or as difficult as you might think. Anytime Fitness co-founder Dave Mortensen explains.

The Top 5 Mistakes New Entrepreneurs Make

The co-founder of Anytime Fitness shares his best tips for avoiding some of the all-too-common traps aspiring business owners fall into.

4 Pieces of Advice Every Entrepreneur Needs to Hear

Whether you're just getting started or still on the fence, two business owners share their best tips for taking the plunge.

Be Your Own Boss: Insights From 3 Successful Franchisees

Want to shake things up and set out on your own? Here, business owners share their personal insights, explaining why – and how – they took the plunge themselves.

The 3 Most Important Traits of a Successful Franchisee

Anytime Fitness co-founder Chuck Runyon knows a thing or two about running a successful franchise. Here are common traits he has seen among his franchisees and why each is absolutely critical.

This One Thing Is Key to Success in Business and Life

It's critical for always-on-the-go entrepreneurs to care for their most important asset: themselves.

