Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Ranked No.1 on Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises list for two consecutive years, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with more than 3,200 gyms serving nearly 2.7 million members on five continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated.