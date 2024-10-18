Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Donald Trump's McDonald's Visit Is One of Many Fast-Food Stops on the Campaign Trail — Here's Why Trump's campaign stop won't be the first time fast food has played a role in presidential history.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • This Sunday, former President Donald Trump is set to make a campaign stop at a McDonald's in Philadelphia.
  • Trump's stop at McDonald's follows a long tradition of candidates using fast-food restaurants to connect with voters.
  • Many other candidates have leveraged fast-food stops to reach voters, especially in key battleground states.

This Sunday, former President Donald Trump is set to make a campaign stop at a McDonald's in Philadelphia to engage with staff and supporters. The visit is a strategic move, responding to recent discussions about Vice President Kamala Harris's past work at McDonald's — a point of both criticism and praise in political circles. Trump reportedly plans to work the fry cooker during his visit to the fast-food restaurant, per NBC Philadelphia.

Trump's love for fast food is well-known — he served Clemson University's football team McDonald's and Wendy's when they visited the White House in 2019. However, this visit continues a long-standing tradition among presidential candidates and presidents. Fast-food restaurants have often served as informal backdrops for politicians seeking to connect with voters in a relatable, down-to-earth way.

Several presidents and candidates have used these everyday eateries to portray relatable images. Bill Clinton famously made a stop at McDonald's during his 1992 presidential campaign, a moment captured on camera that reinforced his everyman appeal. Known for his love of burgers, Clinton continued visiting McDonald's during his presidency.

Most recently, during a visit to a McDonald's in Arkansas, a staff member mistook Clinton for President Joe Biden, highlighting the familiarity of these stops in the public consciousness.

In February 2000, early in the presidential campaign, candidate John McCain stopped at a Hardee's in South Carolina with his wife. His visit to the fast-food chain, where he ordered breakfast and chatted with diners, was part of his effort to connect casually with voters.

Mitt Romney was also no stranger to fast food during his 2012 presidential bid. He made a notable stop at a Wendy's in Ohio, ordering a Frosty and talking with customers. Romney was also known for passing out McDonald's to his staff. According to ABC News, Romney's father, former Michigan Governor George Romney, had a "free-McDonald's-for-life" card, which Mitt Romney said was issued by Ray Kroc.

John Kerry and John Edwards visited Wendy's with their spouses during the 2004 presidential campaign. According to The New York Times, the visit doubled as an anniversary date for the Edwardses. During the meal, which was seen as a way to connect with everyday voters and break up the formality of the campaign trail, the group ordered cheeseburgers, Frostys and chili.

Trump's upcoming visit to McDonald's in Philadelphia not only continues this tradition but also highlights how fast-food venues can become political stages. For some voters, they serve as a symbol of relatability, offering a way to engage with constituents outside of formal events.

As Trump works alongside McDonald's employees this weekend, it reminds us of the unique role that these everyday American establishments play in politics.

Read More: NBC Philadelphia

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

