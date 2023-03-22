About Pirtek USA

PIRTEK is a unique B2B franchise and one of the few industrial franchises available. Where there’s industry, there’s demand for hydraulic and industrial hose replacement. Countless pieces of equipment operate via hydraulics or pneumatics, requiring regular hose replacement. PIRTEK franchise owners reap the benefits of that ongoing need, building successful businesses and creating the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of. With over 40 years of franchising experience, PIRTEK service based franchises reduce equipment downtime, keeping machines and businesses operating.

The business boasts 400+ Service & Supply Centers and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries. A PIRTEK franchise can capitalize on opportunities wherever industrial equipment is used - virtually everywhere.

Start Up Costs & Fees

Franchise Fee - $ 20,000 to $50,000

Royalty – 4%

Marketing Fee – 1.5%

Top 5 Industries that Benefit from PIRTEK’s Services:

Construction

Equipment Rental

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing & Production

Waste & Recycling

Ideal Candidate

Are you looking to leverage your business acumen, managerial skills, or mechanical aptitude? Successful PIRTEK franchisees don’t need a background in mechanics. Our hydraulic hose replacement business opportunity is likely a good fit for anyone who is dedicated to going into business for themselves and is prepared to put in the work. It is well matched to entrepreneurs who understand the value of building relationships.

Training And Support

With the PIRTEK system, you have over 40 years of experience and expertise on your side. You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Whether it's assisting you in finding a suitable location, or local marketing, the PIRTEK strategic system supports you every step of the way. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you will receive:

Operations: PIRTEK startup is quick and fully supported by the corporate team. We help you with site selection, build‐out, equipment, inventory, vehicle acquisition, outfitting, certified training and proprietary computer software.

Training: We provide industry‐leading training for the franchise owner and staff from our corporate headquarters as well as virtually. The sessions cover sales, marketing, accounting, administration, IT and technical training. You can obtain certifications recognized by the International Fluid Power Society.

Sales: We undertake targeted business development activities through our growing national account programs. Franchises are also consistently supported by Business Development Managers who provide onsite support.

Marketing: The PIRTEK corporate team helps with your marketing and advertising needs so you can focus on building the business. PIRTEK provides options for marketing materials, promotional products and sales programs to support growth. Our years in the market enable us to build partnerships and marketing programs with world‐class organizations such as Team Penske.

Administration: For Tier 2 franchises, accounting support is automatically provided for the first year of business and can be extended for a total of three years. Support includes financial budgeting, and assistance managing account payables and receivables.

Testimonials

“I appreciate the national branding and name recognition; the franchise structure has strong systems and an exceptional product. It also give you as an franchisee, access to high quality products and materials. Another great perk is the buying power of the corporate structure, being backed by the team at PIRTEK USA you have the ability to source and find those products that our competitors might not be able to. Lastly, it is a big benefit to have the corporate sales and marketing support, to help you focus on running your business, while they handle all of the pinpointed specialty aspects of promoting the brand.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Utah

“The network of franchisees is very supportive of each other. Questions get answered, and inventory gets shared. More recently, the support coming from PIRTEK USA has expanded and been very engaged. The PIRTEK USA sales team has directly influenced our sales growth and is appreciated. Finally, the annual meeting facilitates getting back together with other members of the network to catch up and share ideas, successes, and challenges.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Ohio

“A proven business model, a service that is in high demand, a franchisor who is committed to investing heavily in the PIRTEK brand, and a network of other franchisees at different stages of development that is always ready to offer advice and support…this is a strong business model that will remain strong. It takes time, but if you look after your people and your customers, and if you execute well, you will be successful.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Georgia