- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#107 Ranked #105 last year
- Initial investment
-
$219K - $899K
- Units as of 2022
-
587 16.9% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Pirtek
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
- Founded
- 1980
- Parent Company
- Pirtek USA
- Leadership
- Kim Gubera, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
300 Gus Hipp Blvd.
Rockledge, FL 32955
More from Pirtek
About Pirtek USA
PIRTEK is a unique B2B franchise and one of the few industrial franchises available. Where there’s industry, there’s demand for hydraulic and industrial hose replacement. Countless pieces of equipment operate via hydraulics or pneumatics, requiring regular hose replacement. PIRTEK franchise owners reap the benefits of that ongoing need, building successful businesses and creating the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of. With over 40 years of franchising experience, PIRTEK service based franchises reduce equipment downtime, keeping machines and businesses operating.
The business boasts 400+ Service & Supply Centers and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries. A PIRTEK franchise can capitalize on opportunities wherever industrial equipment is used - virtually everywhere.
Start Up Costs & Fees
- Franchise Fee - $ 20,000 to $50,000
- Royalty – 4%
- Marketing Fee – 1.5%
Top 5 Industries that Benefit from PIRTEK’s Services:
- Construction
- Equipment Rental
- Transportation & Logistics
- Manufacturing & Production
- Waste & Recycling
Ideal Candidate
Are you looking to leverage your business acumen, managerial skills, or mechanical aptitude? Successful PIRTEK franchisees don’t need a background in mechanics. Our hydraulic hose replacement business opportunity is likely a good fit for anyone who is dedicated to going into business for themselves and is prepared to put in the work. It is well matched to entrepreneurs who understand the value of building relationships.
Training And Support
With the PIRTEK system, you have over 40 years of experience and expertise on your side. You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Whether it's assisting you in finding a suitable location, or local marketing, the PIRTEK strategic system supports you every step of the way. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you will receive:
Operations: PIRTEK startup is quick and fully supported by the corporate team. We help you with site selection, build‐out, equipment, inventory, vehicle acquisition, outfitting, certified training and proprietary computer software.
Training: We provide industry‐leading training for the franchise owner and staff from our corporate headquarters as well as virtually. The sessions cover sales, marketing, accounting, administration, IT and technical training. You can obtain certifications recognized by the International Fluid Power Society.
Sales: We undertake targeted business development activities through our growing national account programs. Franchises are also consistently supported by Business Development Managers who provide onsite support.
Marketing: The PIRTEK corporate team helps with your marketing and advertising needs so you can focus on building the business. PIRTEK provides options for marketing materials, promotional products and sales programs to support growth. Our years in the market enable us to build partnerships and marketing programs with world‐class organizations such as Team Penske.
Administration: For Tier 2 franchises, accounting support is automatically provided for the first year of business and can be extended for a total of three years. Support includes financial budgeting, and assistance managing account payables and receivables.
Testimonials
“I appreciate the national branding and name recognition; the franchise structure has strong systems and an exceptional product. It also give you as an franchisee, access to high quality products and materials. Another great perk is the buying power of the corporate structure, being backed by the team at PIRTEK USA you have the ability to source and find those products that our competitors might not be able to. Lastly, it is a big benefit to have the corporate sales and marketing support, to help you focus on running your business, while they handle all of the pinpointed specialty aspects of promoting the brand.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Utah
“The network of franchisees is very supportive of each other. Questions get answered, and inventory gets shared. More recently, the support coming from PIRTEK USA has expanded and been very engaged. The PIRTEK USA sales team has directly influenced our sales growth and is appreciated. Finally, the annual meeting facilitates getting back together with other members of the network to catch up and share ideas, successes, and challenges.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Ohio
“A proven business model, a service that is in high demand, a franchisor who is committed to investing heavily in the PIRTEK brand, and a network of other franchisees at different stages of development that is always ready to offer advice and support…this is a strong business model that will remain strong. It takes time, but if you look after your people and your customers, and if you execute well, you will be successful.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Georgia
PIRTEK is a Leader Among Recession-Resistant Franchises
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1986 (37 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 55
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 587 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pirtek franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $219,400 - $899,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $15,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5-3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pirtek has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 39-47 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-7
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pirtek landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pirtek ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
