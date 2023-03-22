Pirtek
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#107 Ranked #105 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$219K - $899K
Units as of 2022
587 16.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

Pirtek began in Australia in 1980, and expanded to the U.S. in 1996. The company also has hose service and supply centers in 23 countries around the world. Franchisees sell and service hydraulic hoses and related parts and equipment both in their service centers an on-site.

About Pirtek

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Pirtek USA
Leadership
Kim Gubera, CEO
Corporate Address
300 Gus Hipp Blvd.
Rockledge, FL 32955
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Pirtek

About Pirtek USA

Pirtek Vehicle dockside with a ship.

PIRTEK is a unique B2B franchise and one of the few industrial franchises available. Where there’s industry, there’s demand for hydraulic and industrial hose replacement. Countless pieces of equipment operate via hydraulics or pneumatics, requiring regular hose replacement. PIRTEK franchise owners reap the benefits of that ongoing need, building successful businesses and creating the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of. With over 40 years of franchising experience, PIRTEK service based franchises reduce equipment downtime, keeping machines and businesses operating.

Pirtek vehicle at a construction site

The business boasts 400+ Service & Supply Centers and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries. A PIRTEK franchise can capitalize on opportunities wherever industrial equipment is used - virtually everywhere.

Start Up Costs & Fees

  • Franchise Fee - $ 20,000 to $50,000
  • Royalty – 4%
  • Marketing Fee – 1.5%

Top 5 Industries that Benefit from PIRTEK’s Services:

  • Construction
  • Equipment Rental
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Manufacturing & Production
  • Waste & Recycling
Pirtek service associate working with a customer.

Ideal Candidate

Are you looking to leverage your business acumen, managerial skills, or mechanical aptitude? Successful PIRTEK franchisees don’t need a background in mechanics. Our hydraulic hose replacement business opportunity is likely a good fit for anyone who is dedicated to going into business for themselves and is prepared to put in the work. It is well matched to entrepreneurs who understand the value of building relationships.

Training And Support

With the PIRTEK system, you have over 40 years of experience and expertise on your side. You are in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Whether it's assisting you in finding a suitable location, or local marketing, the PIRTEK strategic system supports you every step of the way. As a PIRTEK franchisee, you will receive:

Operations: PIRTEK startup is quick and fully supported by the corporate team. We help you with site selection, build‐out, equipment, inventory, vehicle acquisition, outfitting, certified training and proprietary computer software.

Training: We provide industry‐leading training for the franchise owner and staff from our corporate headquarters as well as virtually. The sessions cover sales, marketing, accounting, administration, IT and technical training. You can obtain certifications recognized by the International Fluid Power Society.

Sales: We undertake targeted business development activities through our growing national account programs. Franchises are also consistently supported by Business Development Managers who provide onsite support.

Marketing: The PIRTEK corporate team helps with your marketing and advertising needs so you can focus on building the business. PIRTEK provides options for marketing materials, promotional products and sales programs to support growth. Our years in the market enable us to build partnerships and marketing programs with world‐class organizations such as Team Penske.

Administration: For Tier 2 franchises, accounting support is automatically provided for the first year of business and can be extended for a total of three years. Support includes financial budgeting, and assistance managing account payables and receivables.

Pirtek technician working on equipment.

Testimonials

“I appreciate the national branding and name recognition; the franchise structure has strong systems and an exceptional product. It also give you as an franchisee, access to high quality products and materials. Another great perk is the buying power of the corporate structure, being backed by the team at PIRTEK USA you have the ability to source and find those products that our competitors might not be able to. Lastly, it is a big benefit to have the corporate sales and marketing support, to help you focus on running your business, while they handle all of the pinpointed specialty aspects of promoting the brand.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Utah

“The network of franchisees is very supportive of each other. Questions get answered, and inventory gets shared. More recently, the support coming from PIRTEK USA has expanded and been very engaged. The PIRTEK USA sales team has directly influenced our sales growth and is appreciated. Finally, the annual meeting facilitates getting back together with other members of the network to catch up and share ideas, successes, and challenges.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Ohio

“A proven business model, a service that is in high demand, a franchisor who is committed to investing heavily in the PIRTEK brand, and a network of other franchisees at different stages of development that is always ready to offer advice and support…this is a strong business model that will remain strong. It takes time, but if you look after your people and your customers, and if you execute well, you will be successful.” PIRTEK franchise owner – Georgia


PIRTEK is a Leader Among Recession-Resistant Franchises

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
587 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pirtek franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$219,400 - $899,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $750,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5-3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pirtek has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
39-47 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pirtek landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pirtek ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #107 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #45 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #23 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing