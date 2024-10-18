Hi-Five Sports Has been the Pioneer in Youth Sports Entertainment Since 1990 Hi-Five Sports is the first franchise system to focus on "Youth Sports Entertainment" and offers both brick and mortar, and home based business models.
3 Benefits of owning a Hi-Five Sports franchise:
- Engages community with fun, developmental sports programs for children.
- Offers flexibility with home-based or dedicated facility business models.
- Access to a proven business model in the growing youth sports market.
Hi-Five Sports is a franchise that specializes in youth sports programs and facilities, offering an array of sporting activities aimed at fun and developmental experiences for children. Founded in 1990 and franchising since 2015, the business has innovative recreational youth sports programs, including summer camps, leagues, and exciting birthday parties featuring their mascot, Murphy.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $28,450
- Initial Franchise Fee: $15,900 - $29,000
- Veteran Incentives: $2,000 off franchise fee