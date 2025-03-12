These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs Best Suited for Introverts, According to a New Report Do you consider yourself an introvert? Here's how to find the best jobs (with the highest pay) suited for your personality.
Introverted personalities at work can be misunderstood, when not wanting to speak up is deemed as uncaring or quietness seen as too aloof. The hiring process is also geared more towards extroverts, presenting a challenge to introverts before a candidate even gets the role.
Still, some experts consider the trait a superpower — and it is possible to find high-paying jobs for people who prefer to keep to themselves.
Online career platform Resume Genius used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data to formulate their "High-Paying Jobs for Introverts Report" released this week. The report names 10 high-paying roles perfect for introverts.
"Introverts can be more independent and usually possess highly sought-after soft skills like deep focus and creative problem-solving, which makes them especially suited to the jobs on our list," said Nathan Soto, career expert at Resume Genius.
The company analyzed jobs that match introverted traits and identified roles good for autonomy, social interaction, salary, and job opportunities. The jobs analyzed had to have a median annual salary of $48,060 and a minimum growth rate of 3%. Data from O*NET Online and Glassdoor was also used to create the report.
Eva Chan, career expert at Resume Genius said that their research shows that there are many high-paying jobs uniquely suited for introverts, notably in "computer programming and the sciences."
"Introverts tend to have many highly sought-after strengths, including keen observation, deep analytical thinking, strong written communication, and the ability to approach problems with creativity," Chan said. "Introverts excel in roles that require working independently and focusing deeply on complex problems."
Here are the top 10, highest-paying roles for introverts, according to Resume Genius. Read the full report, here.
1. Radiologist
Median annual salary: $353,960
Number of jobs (2023): 31,960
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 3%
Typical educational requirements: Doctor of Medicine degree, radiology residency program
2. Natural sciences manager
Median annual salary: $169,120
Number of jobs (2023): 96,520
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 8%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree in natural science or related field
3. Computer and information research scientist
Median annual salary: $157,160
Number of jobs (2023): 35,210
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 26%
Typical educational requirements: Master's degree in computer science or related field
4. Physicist and Astronomer
Median annual salary: $149,530
Number of jobs (2023): 23,500
Estimated job Growth (2023–2033): 7%
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
5. Computer hardware engineer
Median annual salary: $147,770
Number of jobs (2023): 82,660
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 7%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
6. Software developer
Median annual salary: $138,110
Number of jobs (2023): 1,656,880
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 17%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer and information technology or related field
7. Computer network architect
Median annual salary: $133,930
Number of jobs (2023): 174,100
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 13%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer-related field
8. Actuary
Median annual salary: $132,500
Number of jobs (2023): 25,470
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 22%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
9. Biochemist and Biophysicist
Median annual salary: $120,310
Number of jobs (2023): 33,180
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 9%
Typical Educational Requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
10. Operations research analyst
Median annual salary: $95,600
Number of jobs (2023): 117,880
Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 23%
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree