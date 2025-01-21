These 2 Overlooked Introvert Superpowers Are the Secret to Strong Leadership and Success, Stanford University Expert Says Lorraine K. Lee reveals what introverts really have to offer — and how it can help them rise to the top.
Key Takeaways
- Dread the thought of public speaking? You might be an introvert; up to 40% of people are.
- Here's how introverted professionals can harness their unique advantages for career success.
If you dread the thought of presenting in front of a crowd and feel recharged after spending time alone, you might be an introvert. Estimates suggest that 25%-40% of people are.
Unfortunately, in many workplaces where public speaking and water cooler chats remain fixtures of professional life, introverted employees can feel especially worn down by the 9-5 grind. Introverted professionals might also receive less acknowledgement for their contributions and achievements.
Related: Introverts and Extroverts Both Need Solitude to Do Their Best Work. Here's Why — and How to Give it to Them.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In