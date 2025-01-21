Lorraine K. Lee reveals what introverts really have to offer — and how it can help them rise to the top.

If you dread the thought of presenting in front of a crowd and feel recharged after spending time alone, you might be an introvert. Estimates suggest that 25%-40% of people are.

Unfortunately, in many workplaces where public speaking and water cooler chats remain fixtures of professional life, introverted employees can feel especially worn down by the 9-5 grind. Introverted professionals might also receive less acknowledgement for their contributions and achievements.

