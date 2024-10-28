Introverts Can Achieve Promotions and Other Professional Wins Despite Not Being the Loudest in the Room — Here's How Introverted professionals often have invaluable assets to offer a company — and the key is to show them off.
Key Takeaways
- Although extroverted employees are more vocal, it's not necessarily an advantage when it comes to winning at work.
- Introverts should lean into their strengths and break out of their comfort zone to excel.
Extroverts are more likely than introverts to express their passion in the workplace, according to a recent study. Research has also shown that people who feel passionate about their work achieve higher pay and organizational status.
Extroverted employees don't necessarily have an advantage over introverted colleagues when it comes to receiving the next raise or promotion, though.
Related: What Is a 'Dry Promotion' — and Has It Happened to You? Employees in This Specific Group May Be the Most Likely Victims.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In