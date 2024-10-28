Introverted professionals often have invaluable assets to offer a company — and the key is to show them off.

Extroverts are more likely than introverts to express their passion in the workplace, according to a recent study. Research has also shown that people who feel passionate about their work achieve higher pay and organizational status.

Extroverted employees don't necessarily have an advantage over introverted colleagues when it comes to receiving the next raise or promotion, though.

Related: What Is a 'Dry Promotion' — and Has It Happened to You? Employees in This Specific Group May Be the Most Likely Victims.