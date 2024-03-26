The phenomenon is becoming more prevalent as companies grapple with tighter budgets.

Most employees who receive a promotion likely expect a salary bump to match. But in a professional era where workers might not have the upper hand they did just a few years ago, gaining a new title and responsibilities doesn't always come with a larger paycheck.

Meet the "dry promotion." Research suggests the phenomenon is becoming more prevalent as companies navigate tighter budgets. A recent poll from compensation consultants Pearl Meyer revealed that 13% of employers are rewarding employees with new job titles instead of money, up from 8% in 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported.

