For Subscribers

A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It

Ginni Saraswati, CEO and founder of podcast production house Ginni Media, reveals how to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Courtesy of Ginni Media
Ginni Saraswati

"Quiet quitting" had its headline moment — but have you heard of "quiet promoting"?

You might not know it by name yet, but odds are you've encountered it in a professional setting before: when an employee starts getting more work or responsibilities in their role without additional compensation.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Managing Employees Salary Careers Promotion Raises

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Streaming Free: The Entrepreneur Who (Almost) Changed the Auto Industry

EntrepreneurTV presents 'The Mirage,' an incredible documentary about an entrepreneur's attempt to take on big auto.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Steve Huff

Starting a Business

Free Event | March 16: Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice

Running a one person business is challenging, but we're here to help you. Tune in as our expert, Terry Rice, answers your most pressing questions.

Productivity

7 Writing Hacks Every Writer Must Know

Want to write better and quicker? These tips and tricks from the pros will help make the process much easier.

By Jonathan Small

Productivity

Successful People Establish Deliberate Morning Routines. Here's How to Make One for Yourself.

A consistent, intentional morning routine generates momentum and has been scientifically proven to have massive impacts on your mood, anxiety levels, productivity levels and overall health.

By Ashely Notarmaso

Leadership

Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures

The Indiana native became a nationwide sensation after his time on ABC's 'The Bachelor,' but in real life, he's committed to a life of humble fulfillment while balancing a variety of businesses.

By Madeline Garfinkle