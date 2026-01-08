Cottage cheese has become a cottage industry — literally. Private-equity firm L Catterton just struck a deal valuing Good Culture, a cottage cheese maker, at more than $500 million as Americans load up on the protein-rich food, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Good Culture’s sales jumped nearly 300% over the past three years, while the overall cottage cheese industry rose roughly 60% over the same period. The dairy staple, long viewed as diet food for old people, has exploded in popularity on TikTok, with younger consumers using it in everything from pancakes to smoothies.

The company plans to use L Catterton’s investment to boost production capacity and meet growing retailer demand. Co-founder and CEO Jesse Merrill says the business has recently struggled to keep up. New federal dietary guidelines from the Trump administration this week recommending increased protein consumption could fuel even more momentum.

Read more