OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health as a ‘Dedicated Space’ for Medical Questions

Over 230 million people ask ChatGPT health questions every week, and now OpenAI is giving them a “dedicated space” to do it. The company rolled out ChatGPT Health this week, creating a separate section that keeps health conversations isolated from your regular chats.

The tool integrates with wellness apps like Apple Health, Function and MyFitnessPal, pulling in your personal health data. OpenAI’s Applications CEO Fidji Simo says it’s meant to tackle healthcare access issues and continuity of care. The company promises not to use Health conversations for training its models.

But here’s the catch: AI chatbots predict likely responses, not necessarily correct ones, and they’re prone to hallucinations. OpenAI’s own fine print states the platform isn’t “intended for use in the diagnosis or treatment of any health condition.” The feature launches in the coming weeks.

