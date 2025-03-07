David "DJ" Lee, Damien Horne and Kenny Carter got started with the platform in August 2021 and began earning by October.

It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.

Channing Moreland and Makenzie Stokes, now 30, were inspired to start a side hustle of their own when they met as random roommates during their freshman year at Belmont University.

Related: This 30-Year-Old's $6,000-a-Month Side Hustle Started Making Money 'Immediately' — But He's Not Quitting His Day Job