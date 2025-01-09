This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Damian Primis, a 45-year-old musician based in Queens, New York. During the pandemic, Primis started olive oil brand Primis Imports as a side hustle; the business has since grown to six figures. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Matt Dine. Damian Primis.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

For more than 20 years, I've worked as a classically trained musician. My love for the arts and music started at a young age, which led me to New York, where I graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in music performance from The Juilliard School. My career has taken me all over the globe, and I have had amazing experiences working with some of the greatest musicians of all time (and my personal favorites), like the jazz legend Joe Zawinful, The Who at Madison Square Garden and a Tiny Desk concert with Josh Groban and the cast of Broadway's Sweeney Todd.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

When the pandemic struck, Broadway went dark, and live music came to a halt. This meant that I would be out of a job for quite a while, which was really scary. Will things go back to normal soon? It was the question that kept popping into my mind. It was at this pivotal moment in my life that I started reflecting on what else brought me joy outside of music and how I could use this passion to create a side hustle. I have always had an immense sense of pride in my grandparents' ancestral homeland in Evia, Greece. The rich culture, the beauty of the lands and the cuisine really inspired me. So, I called a friend of mine who produced great olive oil, the kind of extra virgin olive oil that you can't find on the shelves of American supermarkets, and Primis Imports was born.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Primis Imports

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

The first steps weren't very easy, but I think it's an essential part of what any startup or small business is like. You need to experience the "growing pains," as I like to call it. While still in the pandemic, most manufacturing and fulfillment were either slow or at a halt. It took some time to have the first 150 liters of extra virgin olive oil shipped to New York from my grandfather's town, but when the product finally arrived, I was able to expedite the process of hand-labeling every single bottle. I started selling to friends and family who spread the Primis Imports name through word of mouth, and the bottles sold out! It reassured me that there was a niche that I could unlock in the U.S. market and boosted my confidence to continue on this new journey.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

There were quite a few challenges, I must say. One of the biggest challenges I faced was securing funding. With a limited budget, I had to rely on each shipment's profits to finance the next, which meant slower growth. But in retrospect, it helped me avoid making costly mistakes and made me more thoughtful about investments in production and packaging.

I was also completely unfamiliar with the importing process. It was overwhelming due to the complex regulations, paperwork and logistics. I sought advice from anyone who could offer insight and was persistent in finding the right contacts for guidance.

Additionally, ecommerce presented its challenges. I had to learn new skills like building a website, setting up shipping and ensuring the safe delivery of fragile products like olive oil in glass bottles. Factors like weather and temperature during shipment also became key obstacles, but through persistence and trial and error, I was able to find solutions.

What does revenue and growth look like?

One thing to keep in mind about Primis Imports is that we were selling a small-batch quantity of olive oil that is harvested once a year. When the product is gone, it's gone! In two to three months, we were able to see consistent revenue and ultimately sold out of our early harvest olive oil shortly afterward. This meant that we had to pivot to find more product until Greece's next harvest. We sought out a southern hemisphere producer in Peru, which harvests olive oil at the opposite time of year from the northern hemisphere. This helped us to sustain brand awareness in the market and provided consistent funding and growth for the business month over month.

Primis Imports has consistently grown since we started in 2022. The first year, we had 200% growth, and in 2023, we had 305% growth from the previous year. DTC is where we see most of our sales, with a small fraction coming from wholesale and smaller retailers. What makes Primis Imports unique is our continued mission of sourcing smaller producers with the highest quality products. In 2024, we started expanding our product line with two honeys from the islands of Milos and Thasos, and in 2025, we will be launching more products within the snacking and cooking categories.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Primis Imports

What do you enjoy most about this side hustle?

I enjoy how this side hustle allows me to stay deeply connected to my roots and heritage. Partnering with small Greek producers not only strengthens local economies but also helps share their craftsmanship with a global audience. I love the challenge of reimagining traditional products for the U.S. market, especially through innovative branding that catches the consumer's eye. This venture also fuels my creativity — it's incredibly rewarding to collaborate with talented artists from across the country to design packaging and storytelling that truly resonate. It's a blend of culture, purpose and artistry, and I couldn't ask for more.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles of their own?

My advice for anyone looking to start a successful side hustle is to begin small and prioritize quality over quantity. In today's competitive market, consumers value authenticity and excellence. A beautifully branded product will only go so far if the quality isn't there, so invest in getting it right from the start.

Building genuine relationships with your suppliers is just as important. Be transparent about the scope and limitations of your business. The right partners will understand your vision and grow with you; if they can't meet you where you are, they may not be the best fit.

Patience is another key ingredient. Success doesn't happen overnight, but the small, consistent steps you take daily will compound over time. Focus on creating something meaningful and unique rather than chasing quick wins. When you approach your side hustle with care, persistence and a commitment to quality, the rewards — both financial and personal — will follow.